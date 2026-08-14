Earlier this summer, the Houston Rockets signed former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart on a two-year deal worth $13 million after his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. The second year of the deal comes with a player option for the second season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Per ESPN, Smart declined to a $5.4 million player option with to Lakers to join the Rockets.

They also signed Bogdan Bogdanović to a veteran minimum contract worth $3,524,115 for one season, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Two roster moves that former Houston resident and former Rockets tryout participant Silkk The Shocker recently voice in an interview NBA Insider Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson of ScoopB.com.

“I like Marcus Smart because I think you have to have defense to win when it gets tough,” Silkk said. But Smart is not the only high-energy piece Silkk is watching closely on the roster.”

He also liked the resigning of Tari Eason, who signed a four-year extension with the Rockets worth $ 81.5 million.

“Tari is tough,” Silkk noted. “He just seems like he got better and better and better, finding his niche for the game. You need a player like him, a real glue guy who knows how to play and get baskets. Realistically, I don’t think a lot of people can stop Tari when he really does what he has got to do.”

After Shams broke the news Eason reacted with a post on X, which read, “I guess bruh”

Eason Received Criticism After Signing Rockets Extension

After signing his four-year extension, Tari Eason received push back on social media to the put where he and his mother would respond.

"So many opinions on my game, y'all… I swear to god, you couldn't walk a mile in my shoes.💯 Y'all can't even be great at the lil things at your own respective jobs😭. Only no one cares what y'all do🤷🏾‍♂️," wrote Eason on X.

Let me get this straight. You get online with your thumbs call a man all kinds of shit. Say he has intellectual disabilities. Send death threats. Attack his mom. Proclaim him useless in a job only 5000 men in history have held. And when he gets online and responds you’re a “fan”… — MOMSTER “Tea🫖” (@teroyaeason) July 16, 2026

His mother Teroya Eason added, "Let me get this straight. You get online with your thumbs, call a man all kinds of s–t. Say he has intellectual disabilities. Send death threats. Attack his mom. Proclaim him useless in a job only 5000 men in history have held. And when he gets online and responds, you're a 'fan,' a victim, and he's a soft p—-y?! 🤣"

"There are so many kites out there. I really need some of you to go fly them. NOW! I don't care what kind of mom jokes you've got. I've been on Twitter for 20 years. You'd better go talk to a TikTok mom. This is my app. And you raggedy mfs are NOT fans."

"I have NEVER talked about my team or players like this. I love the fans. The rest of you miserable mfs in fan clothing. F–k you. Disrespectfully," she wrote on X after her son received backlash for his comments.