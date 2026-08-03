Where Would Russell Westbrook Fit in the Houston Rockets’ Backcourt?

Following an endorsement from a seven-time NBA All-Star, the Houston Rockets continue to gain traction as a potential playing destination for Russell Westbrook. Last season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games.

Though the Rockets will need to free up approximately $2.2 million in salary-cap space and a roster spot to sign Westbrook, there are numerous NBA franchises below the first apron that could be a trade partner for one of Houston’s lesser rotational players in exchange for light draft compensation.

If willing to join on a veteran-minimum contract, Westbrook’s reunion with the Rockets and former teammate Kevin Durant would serve as a low-risk solution to the franchise’s depth problem at the point guard position.

Oct 20, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) chest bumps guard Fred Van Vleet (5) after scoring a basket against the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Managing the Cluster

Houston’s current guard rotation includes Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and Marcus Smart. If either guard suffers a season-altering injury, especially the returning VanVleet, Westbrook’s energizing offensive prowess and leadership would keep the lineup competitive.

Injuries are a common occurrence throughout the NBA season, especially during the playoffs. Last year, Durant, VanVleet, and Steven Adams were all sidelined for the majority of the Rockets’ playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the unlikely scenario that all five guards are consistently available and VanVleet returns in prime form, there is a way to incorporate each player into the rotation. This hypothetical is not intended as a foundation but to address the challenge of finding meaningful minutes for each player.

VanVleet would remain Houston’s starting point guard, logging around 28 minutes per game. Thompson, one of the Rockets’ most versatile players, would continue as the starting shooting guard for approximately 25 minutes while being utilized as a small forward for additional playing time.

Westbrook could provide about 15 to 20 minutes as an energized second-unit floor general, bringing elite playmaking after posting the league’s 11th-best 34.3% assist percentage last season. While Sheppard’s minutes could also decrease to 15 to 20 minutes per game, the 22-year-old would continue to provide deep-range shooting at a career 38.3% three-point percentage.

Although Smart gets the short end of the stick, his role should be limited to approximately 12 minutes as a situational defensive specialist. Last season, Westbrook posted higher field-goal and three-point percentages than Smart while attempting a greater volume of shots. Also, Westbrook’s stellar 2.05 assist-to-turnover ratio should help diffuse concerns about ball security.

To restate, the toll of an 82-game regular-season schedule can cause drastic shifts in a team’s depth chart at any given moment. Rather than banking on G League-level talent to rise to the occasion, Westbrook can provide ample security if he were willing to buy into Ime Udoka’s system. Likewise, Westbrook, Smart, and Sheppard could have their role shift based on offensive or defensive needs.