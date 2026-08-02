7-Time NBA All-Star Endorses Russell Westbrook to Houston Rockets

With the Houston Rockets gaining momentum as a playing destination for Russell Westbrook, another former NBA player has added fuel to the fire. Seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson expressed that the Rockets should make an offer to Westbrook.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games. Prior to his stint as a starter for the Sacramento Kings, he finished as a top 10 Sixth Man of the Year candidate in 2024 and 2025.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, Johnson explained that Westbrook would fit within Houston’s rotation.

“If I'm the Houston Rockets, I’m taking that gamble. Fred VanVleet, I’m sure he will start this season, but he just came off of ACL surgery. Y’all going to run him in the ground for 82 games? What is he going to be able to get you in the postseason? Nothing.”

“You gotta have some depth at that point guard position. Guys who know how to play, guys who know and understand the game, and who can make the game easy for guys around him. When you look at him because he is up in age, he is always in great damn shape… I’m giving that a chance.”

VanVleet was sidelined with an injury for the entirety of last season, leaving Houston without its preferred starting point guard for the playoffs. Also, VanVleet’s offensive production decreased to 14.1 points and 5.6 assists per game for the 2024-2025 season.

Feb 19, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Joe Johnson (7) drives against New York Knicks small forward Lance Thomas (42) and power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Knicks 109-98. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opening a Roster Spot

The best chance for Westbrook to join Houston’s roster is if he is willing to accept another one-year, $3.8 million veteran minimum contract. In addition, the Rockets need to shed approximately $2.2 million in cap space and open a roster spot.

To get past this relatively low barrier, Houston’s front office can contact a team below the first apron and offer a rotational player and a second-round draft pick, in exchange for another second-round draft pick.

Averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 assists over 28 games last season, JD Davison stands out as an ideal piece to move. With Marcus Smart joining Houston’s backcourt and VanVleet returning to the court, head coach Ime Udoka doesn’t have many minutes to offer the unproven 23-year-old point guard.

Overall, this is a low-risk, high-reward path to acquire one of the league’s most underrated guards. With Johnson joining the recent wave of support, Houston’s front office should consider making a reunion work.