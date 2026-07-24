Should the Houston Rockets Reunite With a Former MVP?

In a summer centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James, the Houston Rockets have had a relatively quiet offseason. Houston’s biggest addition has been defensive specialist Marcus Smart, who is likely to contribute off the bench.

Though the free agent market continues to dwindle, there are still big names left without a team for next season. One of the most intriguing players in the mix is Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook was a key member of the Rockets for the 2019-20 season, helping lead the franchise to a Western Conference Semifinals appearance alongside James Harden. After leaving Houston, he went on to have brief stints with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Sacramento Kings.

An unrestricted free agent, Westbrook is coming off a one-year, $3.63 million veteran minimum contract with the Kings. Last season, the 2017 MVP averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games.

Should the Rockets Target Westbrook?

Though Fred VanVleet is set to return from a season-ending ACL tear, Houston should still look to maximize depth at the point guard position. While head coach Ime Udoka values defensive intensity, as evidenced by three-time All-Defensive selection Smart, Westbrook’s high-octane, relentless approach on offense has made him a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in past years.

Still an energetic playmaker at 37 years old, Westbrook has the tenacity to crash the boards while being a stellar facilitator. He finished last season with a 34.3% assist percentage, the 11th-best mark in the NBA.

Considering Westbrook’s willingness to accept a veteran minimum contract and show leadership in various roles as a journeyman, Houston’s front office should at least reach out with an offer to the nine-time All-Star.

After finishing within the top 10 for net rating in the NBA, the Rockets can pitch themselves to Westbrook as a serious destination to potentially win his first NBA championship while serving in a meaningful role. He would join a promising core of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and former teammate Kevin Durant.

Though Durant and Westbrook reportedly experienced friction nearly a decade ago following Durant's infamous move to the Golden State Warriors, it should be considered water under the bridge at this point.

With Westbrook's track record of professionalism and production, it’s unlikely that he will remain a free agent by the start of next season. Depending on market demand and salary negotiations, the Rockets may have a rare opportunity to bring back one of the league’s underrated guards.