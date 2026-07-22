The One Thing the Rockets Will Regret About This Offseason

In a summer buzzing around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James, the Houston Rockets have been one of the NBA’s quieter teams this offseason. The franchise’s biggest acquisition was three-time All-Defensive selection Marcus Smart, who is likely to be behind Fred VanVleet in the point guard rotation.

Coming off another 50-plus-win season, Houston has already elevated its profile to a dark horse in the championship race and likely won’t need to make many changes to remain as such. Kevin Durant led the team in scoring with 26.0 points per game over 78 games.

While the 37-year-old Durant continues to excel as a leader, the Rockets missed a chance to bring in a franchise cornerstone for the latter part of the decade.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Brown Moves From Boston

On July 6, the Boston Celtics traded Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, unprotected 2028 and 2031 first-round picks, and a pair of second-round draft picks. Leading a depleted Celtics team to the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Brown finished sixth in MVP voting.

George, who averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over 37 games, can be perceived as a negative trade asset due to ongoing injury concerns and his hefty four-year, $211 million contract. Also, the package of draft picks from the 76ers is likely to be underwhelming due to Philadelphia’s potential for long-term success.

After observing what the Celtics were willing to accept to part with Brown, the Rockets’ front office should feel regret for not being more aggressive during one of the most opportunistic times of the year.

A potential trade for Brown could’ve centered around Durant or an assortment of role players. Considering the Celtics’ perspective, Durant trumps George in production, availability, and financial flexibility. This seems to be a better fit for a franchise still within range of championship contention.

Reuniting with head coach Ime Udoka, the 29-year-old Brown could’ve served as a key offensive playmaker for a Rockets team that floundered in the playoffs. With Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson continuing to elevate their profiles with each passing year, Houston might’ve put together its definitive core for years to come.

Though the NBA has seen numerous stars move around this month, Brown stick outs the most due to the shocking circumstances. Houston’s front office still has time to make lineup-changing moves this offseason but will be showing up unfavorably late to the party.