Alperen Sengun Explains The Reason Behind His Speech That Motivated the Rockets

The Houston Rockets’ season isn’t over just yet. While almost everyone has given up hope for the Rockets in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Rockets players have shown the will to keep pushing.

After going down in the series 3-0 after a devastating Game 3 loss where the Rockets gave up a six-point lead in the last 30 seconds, they were completely written off. There was obviously good reason to. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, and the Rockets were missing Kevin Durant for Game 4.

That doesn’t matter for this young Rockets core anymore. They know it’s on them to try and extend this series as far as possible to make history that no other NBA team has done before. The Rockets needed a spark after Game 3. Alperen Sengun provided that.

It’s well known now that Sengun gave a rare speech leading up to the game addressed to the whole team. That was the moment that ultimately propelled the Rockets to a huge blowout win in Game 4 that kept the season alive for another game.

Sengun Taking On Leadership

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts with guard Reed Sheppard (15) after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sengun explained in the post-game press conference the reason for making that crucial speech and what the message was.

“I didn’t give up on this series, and I just wanted to let everybody know. I just wanted to do something different,” Sengun said. “Hopefully, everybody’s mindset has changed for Game 5.”

The Turkish star understood that the Game 3 result cannot stay in their minds in order to be successful two days later.

“There’s no time to be upset about it. We moved on and came out to play,” Sengun said.

The 23-year-old showed leadership in the presser as well, shouting out the bench and saying that they need all 12 players and can’t do it without them. Sengun’s maturity as an All-Star player was on full display. Sengun being the player to speak out was a surprise. Even to himself.

“I don’t talk that much. I talk during the game. Today, I had a good talk, I think. Amen was telling me that you really motivate me,” Sengun said.

A funny moment followed Sengun’s English. He has improved so much since his first few years when he needed a translator.

Alperen Sengun gave a speech to his teammates this morning on belief.



Jabari & Tari say it motivated everyone.



After, Sengun asked Amen how his English sounded.



Thompson: “You messed up one part but it was so good I don’t even care.”

🤣🫶 — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) April 27, 2026

“At the end of the day, they understand me, and I’m happy about that,” Sengun said.

The 6-foot-11 big man mentioned that he and Jae’Sean Tate are the only two players left from the original rebuilding team in 2021. He’s ready to stake his claim as the leader of the young core.

I think of it as this is my team. I need to take care of everybody. I’m ready for anything for them. I will do anything for them. They’ll do anything for me. I will talk, fight, do something, and show them. It means a lot that they hear me,” Sengun said.

A lot of the talk around the Rockets and some of their mistakes is how young they are. That’s not really an acceptable excuse anymore.

“Me, Jabari, and Amen, we never talk about how we’re young anymore. We’ve been here long enough to see everything, know everything. We’re going to have mistakes, but we’re going to learn from it,” Sengun said.

Amen Thompson was the one who brought up the speech in the TV post-game interview. Thompson mentioned later how they wanted to flush Game 3, and Sengun said as much in his speech.

Tari Eason bounced back with a great game and explained how Sengun’s speech matched the kind of intensity he was planning to bring.

“I kind of had a similar mindset going in. I came in smiling with a light heart because every day is a new opportunity,” Eason said. “Alpi made it very clear that we’re resilient. We’ve put ourselves in a very tough position, but we know that if we do the right things and work really hard and stay focused, anything is possible.”