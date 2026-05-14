The Rockets Are Ready For Fred VanVleet's Return

All season, the Houston Rockets had a lead guard problem after the major injury to Fred VanVleet. He was always near the team during his recovery, helping his young teammates develop their skills without a main initiator. After a season of mixed results having Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and Kevin Durant play as the lead ball handler, the Rockets are prepared to see VanVleet return and lead the offense to a higher rate of success next season.

The lead ball handler is an important role for the Rockets. Alperen Şengün often brought the ball up and initiated sets, but one of Houston's most effective plays is the pick-and-roll with Şengün as the screener.

When VanVleet was healthy, that play created efficient offense. Şengün had many options once he received the pass from VanVleet: he could roll all the way to the basket for a finish, he could stop in the mid-post to work against a mismatch or a big in isolation, or he would kick out to an open shooter if he's doubled.

This set consistently created open shots for Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Jalen Green during VanVleet's last healthy season. Adding an elite shooter like Durant creates even more of a threat on that play, making it a dynamic scoring set that puts defenses in a tough position.

The biggest requirement is a lead guard who can put the ball in the right spot to the rolling big man, or have the patience to see if the pass isn't there instead of forcing the ball into a likely turnover.

This is where VanVleet was so valuable, not just his ability to make a pocket pass, but his ability to knock down a mid range or a three-pointer after getting open space from a screen.

Sheppard is the player most able to recreate that skill, but VanVleet is a veteran who knows how to create a shot for himself consistently. His smaller stature hasn't stopped him from being an impact player on either side.

There are questions on whether VanVleet will be able to compete at the same level after a year-long recovery. As he gets older, recovering from knee injuries is a more difficult process. He may not be able to contribute as much defensively as he has in the past, but his mind and his skills are the biggest contrubutions he provides to the offense. After an up-and-down season for Houston's offense, the Rockets are ready for their lead guard to steer the ship.