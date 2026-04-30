Kevin Durant Is Not Holding The Rockets Back

As the series continues, the Houston Rockets seem to becoming more of a threat against the Los Angeles Lakers. Their defensive efforts and improving offense have helped the Rockets win two straight games that was nearly three straight games if they could've held on in the clutch in Game 3.

While many pundits had written the Rockets off, they've turned things into a competitive series, mostly without their top scorer in Kevin Durant.

Durant's absence alone isn't why the Rockets are performing better offensively. Durant is still Houston's best option offensively, and his opportunities in the clutch are crucial against elite defenses.

However, the limiting factor is the rest of the team's tendency to defer to him whenever he's on the floor. Without Durant on the court, there is no one to bail the team out for bad offensive possessions.

Too often throughout the regular season, Houston's young players didn't even threaten to make a play for themselves while trying to get Durant the ball through deny-ball defense and double-teams. Durant would often have to dribble through traps and initiate offense for his teammates, when the team truly performs better when the reverse is true.

When Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard initiate offense for their teammates, the ball moves much quicker and creates open shots for players like Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.

Everyone feels more empowered to seek their own shots when they can only survive based on their own merit. The temptation to rely on an all-time scorer like Durant is too great for a team that on average has the youngest starting lineup in the playoffs.

Durant's play style works best when he can be integrated into an established offense, knocking down shots within the flow of the game. His best play comes in isolation on the block or when he can make one or two dribbles to get to his spot. Houston uses him as an initiator from the top of the key, which is a role better suited for a player that either won't get doubled or can handle a little bit of pressure with the ball in their hands.

The Rockets are fully capable of maintaining their current play even when Durant is in the game, and the mindset shift they have been forced to adopt in this series should prepare them if they were able to extend the series long enough for his return.

The Rockets have found ways to win without him, but they are a significantly better team with their top scorer. They just need to stay aggressive on their own, even when he's on the court.