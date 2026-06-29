This Day in NBA History: Rockets Acquire Tracy McGrady From Magic

Most of the Houston Rockets' greatest players have come through the NBA Draft, speaking to their historical significance and ability to identify talent. However, some of their brightest stars have also come through the trade market.

James Harden, Clyde Drexler and Tracy McGrady are some of the greatest players to be traded to Houston. On this day, 22 years ago, the Rockets acquired one of the flashiest scorers in franchise history to ignite an exciting era of basketball.

On June 29, 2004, Houston acquired McGrady from the Orlando Magic in a blockbuster deal involving seven players between both sides. The trade went as follows:

Houston Rockets receive: Tracy McGrady, Juwon Howard, Tyronn Lue, Reece Gaines

Orlando Magic receive: Steve Francis, Cuttino Mobley, Kelvin Cato

Orlando had real promise after pairing McGrady with Grant Hill in August, 2000. However, injuries to the former Detroit Piston limited him to 47 games in four seasons, which led McGrady, a former Toronto Raptor, to carry most of the load on a subpar Magic squad.

Many forget that Francis, who was a star in Houston through his first four seasons, took a dip in his offensive production and reportedly disliked the idea of joining Orlando. However, a meeting with Magic general manager John Weisbrod convinced him that the team would eventually improve with Dwight Howard and Jameer Nelson.

That was technically true, but Orlando would reach the NBA Finals years after Francis was gone from the team.

Meanwhile, the Rockets created one of their most exciting duos in franchise history, pairing McGrady with Hall-of-Fame center Yao Ming. The two would make the playoffs in four of their five seasons together, but never quite got over the hump. The farthest they got was the 2009 Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers, as injuries hampered their primes.

Still, McGrady continued to flourish in Houston. After winning two scoring titles in Orlando, he averaged 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game as a Rocket.

His best season with the franchise was his first (2004-05), putting up 25.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game while leading the Rockets to a second straight playoff appearance for the first time since 1998 and 1999.

Finally, there was consistency with a legitimate scoring tandem in McGrady and Ming, and at the time, Houston was considered a title contender after the Lakers broke up their own duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

While it didn't pan out, the Rockets were a fun team to watch under McGrady. Whether it be 13 points in 33 seconds against the San Antonio Spurs or his playoff game-winner against the Dallas Mavericks, T-Mac was one of the purest scorers of the 2000s.