Five Greatest NBA Draft Picks in Houston Rockets History

The 2026 NBA Draft is days away, which means it's time to reminisce about the historic brilliance the Houston Rockets have demonstrated over their franchise's history. Dating back to their days in San Diego, the Rockets have been phenomenal in identifying talent in the draft.

Even today, their most valuable assets are homegrown players. Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., the list goes on.

The organization has a wide range of players to choose from, but of all those that have been directly brought in through the draft, which turned out to be the best? Here are the five greatest selections in Rockets history:

5. Rudy Tomjanovich

The Rockets taking Tomjanovich with the second pick of the 1970 NBA Draft did more for the franchise outside of his playing career, although that shouldn't undermine his 11 seasons. 17.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and five All-Star appearances is extremely impressive.

The former Michigan Wolverine may have been a low-level bench player in Houston's 1981 NBA Finals run, but he made himself known to the world as a head coach. The Rockets' drafting of Tomjanovich made him the man on the sidelines, leading them to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. Worth the pick.

4. Ralph Sampson

Sampson's career in a Rockets uniform didn't last very long, but it was so impactful alongside Hakeem Olajuwon. Before the greatest player in Houston history, there was Sampson, who averaged 19.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game as the No. 1 pick in the 1983 NBA Draft.

The Virginia star took home the 1984 Rookie of the Year award and eventually helped lead the Rockets to the 1986 NBA Finals. Injuries and a trade to the Golden State Warriors make Sampson's story bittersweet, but for a few years, he was one of the game's elite big men.

3. Elvin Hayes

As time moves on, Hayes' legacy gets lost in basketball lore, but Rockets fans still recognize the No. 1 pick of the 1968 draft as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He spent more years in Washington, but still, the Houston Cougar roared in San Diego, then Texas.

Hayes led the NBA in scoring in his rookie season, averaging 27.4 points and 16.3 rebounds in his first four seasons. The Bullets pulled off the greatest trade in their franchise's history by sending Jack Marin to Houston. Hayes would then request a move to the Rockets in 1981.

His twilight years were solid, but people will remember those first few seasons in San Diego. At the end of the day, the Rockets drafted a 12-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA star and an NBA champion.

2. Yao Ming

Similar to Sampson, injuries cut Ming's Hall-of-Fame career short, but his impact on the game goes beyond the Toyota Center. The first overall selection in the 2000 NBA Draft helped globalize basketball, bringing in a new demographic of fans from China.

Across eight seasons, Ming averaged 19 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, making an All-Star appearance in every season he played. That includes the 2010-11 season, where he was voted a Western Conference starter despite just five games under his belt.

Alongside Tracy McGrady, the 7-foot-6 giant starred on some electrifying playoff teams, but the Rockets couldn't get over the hump. Even so, Ming's impact on the globalization of basketball is still being felt today, making him one of the most popular foreign players in the sport.

1. Hakeem Olajuwon

On the list of Rockets draftees, Olajuwon stands alone at the top. Born in Nigeria, the former Cougar put Houston sports on the map and captured the city's heart for more than a decade.

The No. 1 pick in the 1984 NBA Draft was consistently a top-three center in the league from the moment he entered the league, ascending to the best in the world during Houston's back-to-back title runs.

Michael Jordan's return to the sport may have overshadowed what Olajuwon accomplished in the '90s, but the all-time blocks leader had already cemented his legacy at that point. In an era when the Chicago Bulls dominated, the seven-foot center made the Rockets as relevant as they've ever been.

1994 MVP, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, 12-time All-NBA, 12-time All-Star, nine-time All-Defensive Team, three-time block champion, two-time rebounding champion, and the greatest Rocket of all time. What more could you ask for?