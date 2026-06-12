Three Teams Rockets Fans Should Pay Most Attention to This NBA Offseason

Even with the NBA Finals still going, the offseason rumors are in full effect with 28 teams eagerly waiting to see who strikes first. This summer could bring monumental movement around the league with stars being traded, free agent departures and more.

The Houston Rockets are a team many will have their eye on this offseason. They have a few concerns of their own this summer, including Tari Easons' restricted free agency, Amen Thompson's contract extension and the ultimate decision of prioritizing development or acquiring another star.

But Rockets fans should be paying just as much attention to other Western Conference teams looking to improve. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are already being tabbed as Western Conference finalists for the rest of the decade, which means everyone else is playing catch-up.

Of those teams, who are the biggest threats to Houston's title-contention status this summer? Here are three that Rockets fans should pay close attention to:

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are a team everyone will be watching this offseason for a few reasons, the biggest being LeBron James' free agency status. The King has three legitimate choices: retire, re-sign with Los Angeles or depart to another team. Outside of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade buzz, this is the most talked-about storyline of the summer.

On top of that, Austin Reaves is fully expected to decline his player option for a more lucrative contract, which means two of the Lakers' three stars could depart. All of this is happening while they attempt to improve the cast around Luka Doncic.

Los Angeles is in a similar tier to Houston, which is why fans should monitor how the Lakers shake up their roster. If Reaves and/or James depart, the Rockets have a better shot at finishing high in the West next season.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers didn't finish high in the playoff race, but they're a threat to Houston because of their flexibility and offseason buzz. Portland has been linked to Antetokounmpo, or can go after another star while retaining most of the core. At the very least, the youth will continue to develop and improve after a 42-40 season.

The Rockets were in Portland's situation not too long ago. In 2024, Houston finished 41-41 before leaping into 50-win territory. The organization then traded for Kevin Durant.

The Trail Blazers could certainly do the same with an exciting young group, combined with the veterans necessary to mentor the locker room. Their roster construction is eerily similar to what the Rockets once were, which makes them a threat in the West.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota has been a fringe contender for three years, making back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances before a second-round exit to the ascending Spurs. San Antonio's rise should only make the Timberwolves hungrier to acquire talent.

The biggest tasks for Minnesota will be handling its point guard situation while also deciding whether Julius Randle can be that second star to Anthony Edwards. Keep in mind, the Timberwolves have Houston's number from the regular season series (2-1), and are widely regarded as a better team in the league's hierarchy.