Tari Eason Will Drive the Houston Rockets' Plans This NBA Offseason

Tari Eason isn't the sole difference in the Houston Rockets winning a championship, but it's well-known that he can be a defining piece within a contender. The career-Rocket has rarely fallen short of making a two-way impact, which is why this offseason is so unsettling for the organization.

Eason will hit restricted free agency in an offseason where Houston needs to improve. The rotation isn't close to competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, even though the organization boasts one of the greatest players in NBA history (Kevin Durant).

There are so many stories to break down when analyzing the Rockets' summer plans: Eason, Amen Thompson's extension, Fred VanVleet's contract, the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, the list goes on. However, just as Houston's offseason starts with Eason on June 30, it ends with him as well.

The 24-year-old wing averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on 36% shooting from three-point range this year. He was more of a 3&D weapon as opposed to attacking the basket, and through the first half of the season it was electrifying to watch.

But Eason hit a major slump through the last few months of the season. He's still projected to take home a hefty paycheck, but Houston has more of a reason not to give him a massive contract after shooting 24.8% from deep in his final 30 games, not to mention 33.3% in playoffs.

Even if the Rockets want to bring him back, Eason will have a variety of suitors who can bid big money in restricted free agency. Houston can match that, but it will likely take the organization into first apron territory. Then we start to play the 'would you rather' game.

Would the Rockets prefer to keep Eason and continue to operate with limited cap space, unable to make a splash without giving up assets in a trade? Or would they be comfortable letting Eason walk and focusing on more of their own players, as well as having more flexibility to bring in talent?

Houston can work around this, bring Eason back and get better with significant upgrades. However, someone has to depart for that to happen. The Rockets can't re-sign him on a large contract and expect to retain everyone without being heavily restricted at the apron levels.

At the end of the day, their offseason will be defined by Eason's free agency market.