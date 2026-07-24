Here’s How LeBron James’ Decision Impacts the Houston Rockets

The landscape of the Eastern Conference continues to change drastically this July, and it seems that Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens has inadvertently helped build another championship-contending roster.

On Friday, LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The decision came nearly three weeks after Celtics star Jaylen Brown was dealt to the 76ers for Paul George and a package of draft picks.

Philadelphia’s projected starters include James, Brown, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid. The five players combined for 120.8 points per game last season, an offensive figure that surpasses every other projected NBA lineup.

The Western Conference, however, has remained relatively stagnant in a summer of major change. This should come as good news for the Houston Rockets.

One Less Problem

The Rockets finished with the fifth-best regular-season record in the Western Conference, only three wins shy of the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. With a roster featuring reigning All-Star selections Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, Houston is expected to remain a playoff contender for the foreseeable future.

Houston’s 2026 championship hopes were crushed at the hands of the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. In addition to Durant missing the majority of the series, James averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game.

While the Lakers will be operating with MVP hopeful Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and the newly acquired Walker Kessler, the 41-year-old James has left a noticeable hole in Los Angeles’ forward depth.

The likes of Quentin Grimes and Jake LaRavia, both having spent the majority of their careers coming off the bench, are left to patch the void left by his monumental departure.

Unless the Lakers make a major change in the coming weeks, Durant has a clear positional advantage when the two teams face off. With the 16-time All-Star finishing as Houston’s leading scorer with 26.0 points per game, this edge may be enough to take the Rockets another spot higher in the championship race.

On top of James leaving the Lakers, the Rockets should breathe a sigh of relief with Brown in Philadelphia and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami. While the Western Conference is still stacked with title contenders, both franchise stars could’ve added further challenges for Houston.

The Rockets’ front office missed out on acquiring a few of the NBA’s top superstars, but the Western Conference is not significantly stronger than it was in June.