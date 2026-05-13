Two Tari Eason Suitors if Rockets Don't Re-Sign Him in NBA Free Agency

One of the biggest storylines to watch regarding the Houston Rockets this offseason is Tari Eason's potential departure. After four seasons with the team, the 24-year-old will enter restricted free agency with the chance to leave for another organization.

The Rockets were hard-capped at the first apron after handing out extensions to Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. last summer, leaving Eason without a new deal this season. Teams around the NBA are operating with the goal of staying under the apron levels, which means Houston will have to decide whether it's worth it to pay to keep him around.

The Rockets can match any offer Eason takes in order to bring him back, but what if his next contract is too high to combat? There's a real chance he could be on another team next season, but if that's the case, then who? Here are two to watch:

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets could easily get competitive this offseason after years in the basement of the NBA, but they can also build upon their youth and go after players like Eason or Peyton Watson, who would make them better but also match their timeline.

Brooklyn has an unbelievable amount of cap space this summer, so it can legitimately outbid the market for Eason and keep the Rockets from matching an offer. If that's the case, the 6-foot-8 wing would become an even more prominent piece in a struggling offense, able to really develop his scoring.

The question then becomes whether Eason wants to leave for Brooklyn? He'd be in New York City, a big market, with a potentially large contract, but the Nets aren't anywhere close to a contender at the moment.

Los Angeles Lakers

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers are expected to aggressively target Eason this offseason after knocking the Rockets out of the playoffs in round one. Los Angeles' season crumbled at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now is the time to upgrade the roster.

Having averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on 36% shooting from three-point range, the Lakers could make Eason their point-of-attack defender while using him as a spot-up shooter next to Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

The Lakers have the space to make a run for Eason with a plethora of players also hitting free agency. Los Angeles could let a name or two walk in order to bring in better 3&D basketball.