What Can Amen Thompson Improve On For The Rockets Next Season?

The season is over for the Houston Rockets, and the front office is going into the offseason licking its wounds after an unceremonious departure from the playoffs. It's hard to imagine the Rockets making a big swing trade during the offseason, but there will need to be some major improvement across the roster for the returning players.

One of the main players who needs some major improvement individually for next season. He had a strong season as one of the team's best players, but he is still a flawed player with several limitations that make things difficult for the Rockets to gameplan around.

The Rockets aren't expecting Thompson to develop a legitimate jumpshot from three-point range, but there's plenty of growth he can make within his game currently.

The main thing Thompson can improve upon is his ball handling, improving his ability to get to the paint and get defenses off balance.

When he can get to the paint consistently, he is able to playmake for his teammates, like Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard on the perimeter for open shots. The Rockets needed his downhill playmaking ability to create efficient offense, especially when teams sagged off him defensively.

Another skill Thompson should develop is an in-between shot once he gets into the next level of the defense. The mid-range shot he hit at points throughout the playoffs may not become a full weapon for him, especially when he shoots on the move.

A floater in the paint could become a deadly weapon if he were able to develop that shot in the paint. An improved handle that could lead to a mid-range shot or floater would make Thompson a much more valuable offensive player.

Thompson's ball handling is truly the key for the Rockets' offense taking a step forward. His ability to handle the ball to relieve pressure for Kevin Durant could add a necessary element for the offense, even when Fred VanVleet returns from injury. Finding more success in pick-and-roll sets with Alperen Şengün could create even more layers for the offense to find success.

While Thompson's offense should receive the most attention next season, he'll have to prepare his body to better handle the responsibilities of both offense and defense. While still at an elite level, Thompson has allowed other defenders to catch up and surpass his performance from this past season. A return to a top-five defender level should be part of Thompson's goals over the offseason.

Thompson will likely be a big part of the Rockets' future, but he must improve to ensure the team's future brings increased success.