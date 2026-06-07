What Lessons Should the Rockets Take From the Finals Teams

The Houston Rockets have been watching the playoffs for the last month after suffering their second straight first-round loss. After several seasons of not making the playoffs and picking lottery picks, the Rockets are no longer just happy being a playoff team. The Rockets felt that making the playoffs in 2024-25 was a nice stepping stone, but after trading for Kevin Durant last offseason, they expected to compete for a championship.

Between injuries, inconsistent play, and, at times, bad coaching decisions, the Rockets could only match last season's win total and did not even reach a seventh game, as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Rockets in six games. Of course, some of the Rockets' issues this season can be traced back to injuries to Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, and Dorian Finney-Smith, who dealt with the aftereffects of offseason surgery, and, of course, the playoff injury to Durant.

There were also issues with the Rockets' rotation and, more importantly, the roster construction. The Rockets were one of the lowest volume 3-point shooting teams all season and leaned way too heavily on Durant to produce offense, which led him to play the second-most minutes in the NBA. Those limitations played a big part in the Rockets' struggles in the playoffs. They were exposed even further when Durant played only one game, as the Rockets' young core could not step up in his absence.

Figuring out how to improve the team is the Rockets' number one goal this offseason, as they watch the NBA Finals and see teams like the San Antonio Spurs , who were rebuilding their team around the same time frame, already surpassing them in the NBA pecking order, and the New York Knicks battle it out for a ring.

If you're the Rockets, you have to ask yourself, what can we learn from these two teams that can help us improve?

What the Rockets Can Learn From the NBA Finals Teams

When it comes to both the Knicks and Spurs, a couple of things stand out. Yes, both teams have superstar players in Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson, along with secondary stars like Karl Anthony Towns and rising stars like Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. They also have players who have a clear understanding of their roles.

Both teams have a hierarchy on the court that helps them avoid confusion and lack of continuity when they share the floor. The Spurs know that Wembanyama is the number-one player, and that Castle, Harper, and sometimes Fox are the other offensive weapons. Same thing for the Knicks. Brunson is the lead player, with Towns and OG Anunoby being the secondary options.

They also built teams that can score in multiple ways. The Spurs and Knicks have players who can get to the basket and create their own offense, without relying solely on their All-Stars. They also have players off the bench who can produce just as well as starters at times.

Players like Landry Shamet, Deuce McBride, and Justin Champagnie show that players who may not be well known to the general public can make a big difference in the playoffs. Too many times, the Rockets' bench was outscored by double digits because they didn't have anyone from the second unit who could produce any offense.

For the Rockets to even be in the conversation next season, they have to form an offensive indenity outside of Durant and bring in players who dont need Durant or Sengun to force double teams and get their own points. Of course, the biggest improvement has to come from the 3-point arc, as both Finals teams have shown they can punish opponents from 3-point range, something the Rockets have struggled with for years.



Yes, the Spurs rebuild was accelerated with the arrival of Wembanyama and lottery luck in multiple seasons, but they have also done a good job of building around their core team with great free agent additions as well, that have bolstered their bench. The Knicks have shown that you dont need multiple star players just a well constructed roster.





Luck also plays a big part when competing for a championship. As with any team, injuries can derail a season, but for the Rockets, their issues ran deeper than those caused by injuries to key players. Evaluating the two remaining teams and how they build their rosters can play a big part in whether they finally take that next step.