What Rockets Fans Should Know About 2026 Draftee Bruce Thornton

The Houston Rockets will bring in one new face from the 2026 NBA Draft, taking Bruce Thornton with the 31st overall pick, the first of the second round. They traded up from No. 39 and 53 to get the former Ohio State superstar, who became the program's all-time leading scorer this past season.

Houston desperately needed a positional fit at the draft, and got it with Thornton. But aside from him being a Big Ten point guard, here's what fans should know about him and his potential fit with the Rockets:

Elite Scoring

The biggest reason Houston took Thornton at No. 31 is his three-level scoring ability at the college level. The former Big Ten star averaged 19.9 points on 55-40-83 shooting splits, knocking down 1.8 of 4.6 three-point attempts per game.

Thornton can create off the dribble with a tight handle and soft touch inside the arc. Off the ball, he can space the floor and put himself in position for catch-and-shoot threes, although we didn't see too much of that considering he was the main creator for the Buckeyes.

Even as a second-round pick, Thornton can have an impact on Houston's lack of self-creation on offense.

Smart Basketball Player

Perhaps the best part about inserting Thornton into the Rockets' rotation is his basketball IQ. At Ohio State, he never averaged more than 1.5 turnovers per game, compared to 4.8, 4.6 and 3.9 assists over his last three seasons.

It's rare that the Georgia native doesn't make the right read as a floor general. Thornton is primarily a scorer, but he can adapt to be a backup point guard in Houston and learn from Fred VanVleet, a veteran All-Star with a similar, undersized frame.

With that high basketball IQ comes an ability to impact the game outside of on-ball scoring. Thornton has the potential to be a great passer and rebounding guard with a high motor. This season, he got active on the glass at 5.1 boards per game.

Defensive Concerns

Every prospect has a weakness, and unfortunately, Thornton's might be one he can't control. This isn't to say he won't be a serviceable defender in the NBA, but with a barefoot height of six feet, there are concerns on that end of the floor.

A 6-foot-5 wingspan could help mask the height disadvantage, and Houston's defensive-oriented system could uplift Thornton's weakness. VanVleet, despite his six-foot height, found a way to be a pest on the ball as one of the better undersized defenders in the NBA.