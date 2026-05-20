Restructuring Fred VanVleet's Contract Would Do Wonders for the Rockets

Fred VanVleet's ACL tear last September was a gut punch to the Houston Rockets' title hopes. High expectations were entering this past season, but they had to compete without a true point guard, and that opened up for a lot of weaknesses.

That most glaring was Houston's inability to take care of the ball. The Rockets finished the regular season 27th in turnover percentage, being forced to turn to a committee of initiators, most of whom were extremely uncomfortable in that spot. It's a big reason why they suffered a disappointing first-round playoff exit for the second straight year.

This gives Houston even more of a dilemma with VanVleet's $25 million player option for the 2026-27 season. That kind of money is hard to turn down, especially given the injury that prevented him from proving his worth. But recent rumblings point to a solution after Houston was hard-capped at the first apron this past season.

The Athletic recently stated that, for the second year in a row, VanVleet and the Rockets could restructure his contract to a more team-friendly deal. He could receive the same amount of total money, just over a longer span, which opens up more year-by-year flexibility for Houston.

This would do the organization wonders in an offseason with so much uncertainty. The Rockets gave out extensions to Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. last summer, not to mention that Alperen Şengün's new deal has already kicked in. But they still have to worry about Tari Eason's restricted free agency and Amen Thompson's looming contract extension.

Restructuring VanVleet's deal would free up more money for Houston to keep Thompson, Eason or both (depending on the Rockets' willingness to dip into apron levels). So much is unclear, but that could make things a bit easier for the organization in the long run. Plus, VanVleet wouldn't have the added pressure of a contract year.

Houston could also make a major move on the trade market, but regardless of how the organization operates this offseason, it would be so hard to watch Thompson depart if both sides can't agree to an extension or new contract in 2027.

Will the Rockets completely disregard Thompson if VanVleet won't rearrange his contract? Absolutely not. But it would certainly make things easier for the books, keeping the veteran point guard in Houston while having a better chance of retaining its most explosive and productive wings.