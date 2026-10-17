Which Rockets Player Has the Most to Prove This Season?

Entering mid-October with many upsides, the Houston Rockets have the potential to improve upon last season’s performance. The team finished with a 52-30 regular-season record and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun are both coming off All-Star selections, while Amen Thompson earned a top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Also, Fred VanVleet is cleared to return to action, and Reed Sheppard is noted as a possible Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Despite all the talent within Rockets head coach Ime Udoka’s arsenal, the franchise has not advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals since 2020. Houston went through a rebuilding period at the beginning of the decade, though expectations have shifted in recent years.

With a sense of pressure surrounding the franchise to turn its proof of concept into tangible results, there are multiple players who may feel a need to prove themselves next season. This ranges from older, notable veterans, like Durant and VanVleet, to the young core, featuring Sengun and Thompson.

The likes of Sheppard, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Tari Eason are other talents that will be looked toward for meaningful contributions. Since these players are likely to be playing in the second unit, their roles are in greater jeopardy if they underperform on the court.

The question is which player has the most to prove during the 2026-27 season. Writers from On SI weighed in on the debate.

Dec 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) and guard Reed Sheppard (15) celebrate after a basket during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Major Passons

“The Rocket with the most to prove this season is a simple one for me. That person is Reed Sheppard. Coming out of Kentucky many, including me, thought Sheppard would be the next great Kentucky guard. Though he has been reliable in his role, he has yet to break out into the player many thought he could become. The time is running out for him to prove he can be one of the best players on a championship team.”

Oct 15, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) battle for a loose ball during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan Skolnick

"How you answer this question depends on how close you think the Rockets actually are to serious contention. If you think they're close, what matters most is how already-established players grow into bigger roles, especially when it matters. So while, yes, it would be beneficial for a former No. 3 pick like Sheppard to become more reliable and impactful, that won't ultimately decide whether the Rockets can win a title in Kevin Durant's window. It's more meaningful that either Alperen Sengun or Amen Thompson becomes the kind of sidekick who takes over a series. Sengun may be more important, because he will need to outplay -- or at least challenge -- Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Nikola Jokic to get out of the West."