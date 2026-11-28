With a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun, the Houston Rockets have one of the strongest starting lineups in the NBA. This has created limited opportunities for Houston’s second unit to get a rotational promotion.

Reed Sheppard has been one of the Rockets’ key players off the bench, coming off a top-10 finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season. This season, Sheppard is averaging 8.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.

During media availability, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka discussed Sheppard’s role with the team.

“Continue to be that spark. Obviously, he provides us with shooting, additional ball-handling, and, as he continues to grow, playmaking out of the pick-and-roll. All those things come into account. I think he's improved his physicality and his willingness to take the fight on the defensive end. For us, you want to have that consistent spark off the bench every night, someone you know what you're going to get.”

Development Has Sheppard on Promising Trajectory

Sheppard was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He is in the midst of a four-year rookie-scale contract with the franchise worth approximately $45 million.

One factor that is working against the 22-year-old guard’s development is the strength of the Rockets. Houston holds the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 14-5 record, and VanVleet has been noted as a leader on the court. Marcus Smart is also a capable backup.

With VanVleet sidelined with an ACL injury for the entirety of last season, Sheppard was allocated 26.2 minutes per game. Unless Houston’s backcourt faces a crucial setback, Sheppard is unlikely to see a significant increase in playing time.

Given the championship ambitions surrounding the team, Houston’s front office may soon need to make a decision on whether they intend to develop the Kentucky alum or deal him on the trade market. Sheppard’s trade value was presumably riding high during the offseason.

In a best-case scenario, Sheppard can emerge as a starter within a Rockets core that is continuing to mature. With the likes of Sengun, Thompson, and Smith as the presumed leaders of Houston’s next era of basketball, he fits well into the shared timeline.

Overall, Sheppard’s development remains a top variable for this season. Udoka has expressed that he intends to keep him coming off the bench, which continues to raise question marks about his long term future.