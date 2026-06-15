Which Rockets Rank Among Texas' Best Players?

The NBA teams in Texas feature a significant amount of talent, as it was the only state with multiple NBA teams to feature more than one playoff team this season. The past season and ensuing playoffs have established a solid ranking of the players that make up these teams. A few Houston Rockets players crack the top 10 as the young talent in Texas continues to develop.

A top 10 list must begin with Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. The best player on the best team in Texas made it to the Finals and averaged 29 points, despite some historic meltdowns on the way to a loss in five games.

Wembanyama is uniquely skilled at both offense and defense. His ceiling on defense may be the best defender ever. While his offensive ceiling isn't quite that high, the combination of both makes him the best NBA player in the state by far.

Houston's Kevin Durant is next on the list, and last season's performance confirms his value. While he is no longer at the peak of his powers, Durant is an undeniable and polished scorer who was asked to take on a role that he isn't best suited for.

When Durant was able to focus on getting buckets like he has throughout his historic career, its clear he's still one of the top players throughout the league.

The most awarded Houston Rocket outside of Durant is Alperen Şengün, who may have a legitimate claim as the third best player in the state. Again, the comnbination of skills is what elevates his game, bringing together isolation scoring, passing, and being a quality connective piece for the Rockets.



The gap may be small between Şengün may not be very significant, as Dallas Mavericks young wing, Cooper Flagg, has already shown flashes of being a No. 1 option.

His high flying athleticism and scoring ability have brought some excitement to the Mavericks after losing Luke Doncic in a shocking trade. Further development from Flagg could see him vaulting up this list and eventually becoming one of the top players in the state.

Flagg's running mate, Kyrie Irving, is still a formidable scoring threat in this league, making his presence an important one for the Mavericks. Two questions persist for Irving: how much will his injury affect him, and will he be playing for Dallas next season?

If he returns to a pre-injury level and does stay with the Mavericks, there's no question he is a top five NBA player in the state.

De'Aaron Fox's performance in the Finals may have some impact on his standings, but make no mistake, Fox is still one of the top guards in the league and a big reason why the Spurs were in position to win a championship.

Fox has traded his high-flying athleticism for mid-range excellence, a skill needed by players who earn Clutch Player of the Year honors. Fox should have another big season, but he has settled into a role behind Wembanyama, and even gives up some of his opportunities to Stephon Castle who, at times, made more of an impact for the team.

The next two spots have some disagreement behind them. There is healthy argument between fans about the merits of Amen Thompson vs. Stephon Castle, who are the next two in line.

Thompson may recieve the edge as a 1st-Team All Defense Selection, along with a higher scoring average over the regular season and playoffs. His athleticism is a finely tuned weapon for Thompson, using it effectively on both sides to create an imposing force, even without a quality jump shot from deep.

There's valid concerns about the fact that Thompson is a top three option on the team, but Castle arguably fits that role as well for the Spurs.

Castle's main benefit comes from his on-ball defensive abilities and passing, along with highly improved shooting at the tail end of the season. He can't be considered a knockdown shooter just yet, but his development from deep could shake up the order next season.

Fred VanVleet is a veteran guard whose absence completely changed Houston's offense. Without his elite ball security, turnovers became an issue. The team went from one of the most ball secure with him playing to one of the most turnover prone after his injury.

The impact of his return may not make the Rockets a championship team, but it definitely improves the team if he can return to a similar level of play.

Dylan Harper has proven he is a top ten player in the state with his fearless performance in the Finals. He played with maturity, picking his spots and attacking without hesitation to give a significant boost to the Spurs. It won't be long before he is in the team's starting lineup, depending on moves the team makes with the top end of its roster.

Many of Texas' best players are young, meaning this list can fluctuate as players develop into their NBA roles. For now, the state of Texas can boast a rising level of talent as these teams increase their competitive play.