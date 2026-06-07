Charles Barkley References Rockets 1995 Title in Defense of Spurs' Victor Wembanyama



The 2026 NBA Finals have been wildly entertaining, to date. Sure, the New York Knicks are up 2-0 and appear to be in the driver's seat, but the games have been played much closer than the series count would indicate.

The San Antonio Spurs being down and losing both games at home is a bit of a shock. They were viewed as the favorites after taking down the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder during the Western Conference Finals.

The Western Conference is generally regarded as the tougher conference, between the two. And likely always will be.

Knicks coach Mike Brown, who came from the Spurs' system under Gregg Popovich, has found a way to limit All-NBA big man and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama. In Game 1, Wembanyama went 6-of-21 from the field, with six turnovers.

In Game 2, Wembanyama took just four shots in the first half. And had four turnovers, including a costly one with 10 seconds remaining. The third-year French man also missed the game-winning shot, falling backwards after letting off the attempt, despite not being touched or contacted.

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal took to ESPN's Inside the NBA to call out Wembanyama's overall lack of effort, which is a viable criticism. Former Houston Rockets All-NBA forward Charles Barkley responded to O'Neal criticism of Wembanyama by mentioning the 1995 NBA Finals, in which the Rockets dominated O'Neal's Orlando Magic.

Shaq, you're one of the greatest players ever. Your first year in the Finals, you got swept.

It happens. He's 22.

Barkley's overall takeaway regarding Wembanyama's performance throughout the Finals is that he's young and inexperienced. Certainly in the postseason.

He's never even been in the playoffs, let alone the NBA Finals. Barkley's comparison is an interesting one.

O'Neal was 22 years old during the 1995 Finals just like Wembanyama is currently. And O'Neal was also relatively inexperienced, as it pertains to postseason play.

He'd made the playoffs the year before but was swept in the opening round. Rockets legendary center Hakeem Olajuwon had just won the championship in the previous season and had been in the Finals almost a decade earlier.

He was also battle-tested and had been a part of nine postseason runs.

O'Neal averaged 28 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.5 blocks during the 1995 Finals, while shooting 59.5 percent from the field. Olajuwon, on the other hand, averaged 32.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, two steals, two blocks and 48.3 percent from the field.

Wembanyama has averaged 27.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, two assists, 3.5 blocks, 1.5 steals, 40.5 percent from the field, 26.7 percent from deep, 81 percent from the foul line, 53.7 percent true shooting and 45.2 percent effective shooting.

Wembanyama has been getting outplayed by Knicks big man Karl Anthony-Towns, and Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson has been effectively defending Wembanyama, as the Knicks have been turning him into a jump shooter, since Towns and Robinson both possess the size and mobility to neutralize him.