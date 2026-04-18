Who Must Still Prove Themselves For The Rockets?

The Houston Rockets have prepared to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but this postseason could have implications for the franchise moving forward.

The same was true last season, as the Rockets gave a single postseason tryout to current Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green. Once the Rockets determined they may need a more consistent scorer, they packaged some quality assets to acquire Kevin Durant to help the Rockets' chances in the postseason.

The Rockets may not make major changes this offseason depending on their results this playoffs, but they may use the information to make decisions on their team moving forward.

The performance of players like Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, and Jabari Smith Jr. may have some extra scrutiny in regards to the Rockets' future planning.

Houston will benefit from the return of Fred VanVleet next season, but Sheppard may be a large part of how the Rockets replace VanVleet once his viability as a starter begins to wane. If Sheppard can't prove his abilities during his first significant minutes in a high stakes postseason run, it may hint to the Rockets that they may need to monitor his performance in the coming years to see if he'll grow into the role they expect from him.

Eason has more immediate implications from his performance in this year's playoffs. His defense will be an integral part of the first round, and his offense may be a key piece to determine how far the Rockets can go this postseason.

However, three-and-D wings are an archetype that is growing in popularity and availability. Eason's impending offseason will see him attract attention from other teams, but the Rockets will be more likely to spend top dollar on one of their best reserves if he can play at a high level in the playoffs.

Smith Jr. has steadily grown comfortable in his role as a mostly off-ball player. He has grown as a creator with the ball in hands, even if only to get slightly closer to the rim than his usual shot diet of three-pointers.

At this point, Smith Jr. is a super role player with high upside when he's hot. His average play is still of a contributor, but the Rockets might not feel obligated to keep him part of their plan if he isn't playing to a high level.

Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün have their future roles a little more defined than their other teammates. However, the Rockets are still determining if Thompson can become a lead ball handler, or if Şengün can become the first or second best player on a team that can win a championship.

While this postseason won't be the lone determining factor on the Rockets' future roles, it will be a piece of the puzzle used to craft their plans in the coming years.