Amen Thompson's Growth Should Help Lead The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are one step closer to the start of the postseason, and their preparation for the Los Angeles Lakers must include their offensive gameplan to get downhill and attack the Lakers paint defense.

Amen Thompson is Houston's best downhill player, and his growth offensively throughout the season may play a major factor for the Rockets this postseason.

Thompson has gotten more on-ball reps this season than he would've gotten if Fred VanVleet had been healthy this season. Reed Sheppard needing a little more time to take that role also contributed to the Rockets requiring Thompson to do more for the offense.

While there were definite growing pains throughout the season, Thompson slowly became more comfortable with the ball in his hands. He began finding Kevin Durant with more ease and regularity to get the offense going, and he has recently found success running the pick-and-roll with Alperen Şengün as both players are adept at attacking the rim.

Playmaking is another area Thompson has grown offensively, creating open shots for Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. with his rim pressure. His handle still struggles at times against high-pressure defense, but he has also shown flashes of some true creativity with the ball in his hands, especially when he's on the way to the basket.

Thompson's improvement on-ball hasn't taken away from his off-ball skills. He still is the best player to stand in the dunker's spot for the Rockets, waiting for the ball to swing in his direction after a drive from one of his teammates.

His athleticism helps him finish at the rim quickly, even if he's standing directly under the basket. Very few players can respond to Thompson's quick jumping, and he provides a lob threat against unaware defenses.

The main key to Thompson's increased on-ball success is that the ball is now moving much quicker between players. No longer are the Rockets dribbling the air out of the ball for extended isolation possessions until one of their skilled offensive players can get a shot off.

The increased player and ball movement are beneficial for Thompson's game, since he isn't a natural isolation scorer who has counter moves to beat defenses consistently off the dribble.

However, he has improved his handle and decision making significantly as the season has progressed, and his skills will play a major role for the Rockets as they look to win their first series since their win at the beginning of the decade.