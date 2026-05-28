Will Amen Thompson's All-Defensive Snub Affect his Contract Extension with the Rockets?

The Houston Rockets are expected to strike a contract extension with Amen Thompson this offseason. The franchise is very high on the 23-year-old, and rightfully so.

Thompson is a glue guy. A team pillar. A culture-setter, if you will. I could keep going, but you get the point.

Or, at least you should. Thompson was viewed as a project during the 2023 NBA Draft, mainly because of the path he chose after high school, as he decided to pass on attending college and instead joining the Overtime Elite, alongside his twin brother, Ausar Thompson.

And they both played on the same team, giving them a clear advantage above the rest of that league. It's not like Overtime Elite is filled with future NBA Hall of Famers.

The NBA figured to be an adjustment for Thompson. Thompson had played point guard but had moved to the wing position for the Rockets, to keep him around the rim in the dunker spot, while maximizing on his athleticism and limiting the effect of his lack of outside shooting ability.

He emerged as one of the league's best defenders by his second year in the league. In fact, he made the All-Defensive First Team in just his second season in the NBA.

This past season, however, Thompson missed out on making yet another All-Defensive team. Which could have significant consequences.

Potentially. Maybe not.

Again, Thompson is up for a contract extension this summer. And it's not like the Rockets aren't going to give it to him. That would be foolish. And unwise.

He's eligible for upto $251 million, which accounts for 25 percent of the Rockets' salary cap. And even if Houston's brass doesn't give him the full max, he'll get something in the ball park.

In fact, I predict he'll get a deal worth $216 million over five years (an annual $43.2 million). But from a negotiations standpoint, accolades and milestones tend the drive the price point up.

Would an extra All-Defensive Team have earned Thompson more money? Possibly so.

A good agent would find a way to utilize that to their client’s advantage. Granted, the Rockets know how valuable Thompson is.

And their use of him this past season likely contributed to Thompson’s defensive drop off. He led the league in minutes and had a much more significant role on the offensive end. His willingness and capability to take on the increased load is also a boost in negotiations, from an agent standpoint.