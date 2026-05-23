Rockets' Amen Thompson Misses out on All-Defensive Team

Houston Rockets wing/guard Amen Thompson has immersed as one of the league's best defensive wings in the NBA in just three short seasons.

Thompson made the All-Defensive First Team in 2024-25, proving capable of taking on the opposing team's top scoring threat on a nightly basis. His athleticism and frame make for a difficult combination for opponents.

This past season, however, Thompson didn't quite receive the same national acclaim and recognition. On Friday, the NBA released their All-Defensive teams and Thompson was a notable omission.

Granted, there was a Thompson on one of the teams, however, it was Amen's twin brother, Ausar, from the Detroit Pistons, who made the First Team.

There's a strong argument to be made that the Rockets wing was snubbed. However, there has been some slippage this season from his defensive tenacity.

And it's understandable. Thompson took on a much greater role on the offensive end for the Rockets, as Rockets coach Ime Udoka tasked Thompson with replacing the injured Fred VanVleet at the point guard role.

Not only did he expend a ton of energy offensively, he had an immense workload. In fact, he led the entire Association in minutes played.

In turn, Thompson's impact wasn't quite the same defensively. Which would be the case for any player in the league.

Certainly if Thompson was worn down, as he's an elite athlete. The league doesn't have many players that boast Thompson's athleticism.

At times, Thompson wasn't matched onto the opposing team's top scoring threat, as the Rockets tried to increase his effectiveness on offense in his new role.

If there was an All-Defensive Third Team, Thompson likely would have made the cut.

But the All-Defensive teams only span ten deep. Thompson received five votes for the first team and 36 votes for the second team.

Thompson averaged 2.5 deflections, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks this past season. There were quite a bit of snubs on the All-Defensive teams this season.

Jaden McDaniels and Evan Mobley were also unjustifiably left off the league's All-Defensive teams. Scottie Barnes was also another snub, albeit from the first team.

Jabari Smith Jr. was the only other Rockets player to receive any consideration and he got just one vote.

All in all, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 53.4 percent from the field, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks. In addition, he made 77.9 percent of his free throw attempts.

Thompson figures to get a new contract this summer and he's eligible for upto $251 million in total -- upto 25 percent of the Rockets' salary cap. The snub will only make him more motivated for next season.