Will the Rockets be Able to Sign Amen Thompson to a Team Friendly Deal?

The Houston Rockets' rebuild in the early 2020s landed the franchise a stockpile of draft assets. For four consecutive years, the Rockets landed top-four draft picks.

This created the beginning of the franchise turnaround. Buy and large, the Rockets drafted well, specifically with their lottery picks.

Outside of the lottery is a bit of a different conversation. TyTy Washington, Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba were flame-outs and aren't in the league anymore.

KJ Martin was a good player in Houston but hasn't been able to replicate that success outside of Houston. The jury is still out on Cam Whitmore. He's essentially only played two seasons.

The Rockets have made it a point to dole out long-term contract extensions to their young guns, over the years. In some cases, they've given new contracts to players prior to the NBA's deadline.

In turn, we've seen team friendly contracts agreed upon by the players. No one has received the full max.

In fact, we haven't seen anything close to it. Jabari Smith Jr. signed a very team friendly deal last summer, worth $122 million over five years --$24.4 million per year, which is a much lower number than Smith would've landed elsewhere.

Jalen Green inked a three year deal worth $106 million, which was really just a two year deal worth $69 million. At least, that's how much guaranteed money was included in the deal, as the final year includes a player option.

Green is obviously no longer on the roster, but the point is underscored.

Are you sensing a theme here? Because I sure am. Let's keep going.

Two-time All-Star center Alperen Sengun signed a five year deal worth $185 million, which carries a $37 million annual figure. Sengun's deal also includes a player option in year five -- the 2029-30 season.

In essence, Sengun's deal is worth $145.9 million fully guaranteed. Next up on the docket is Amen Thompson, who many believe is the best of Houston’s prospects.

Keith Smith of Spotrac suggested $185 million over five years -- an identical deal to Sengun's.

"Beyond retooling parts of the rotation, the Rockets single biggest piece of business this offseason is getting Amen Thompson to sign an extension. Thompson can’t shoot. Not even a little bit. Despite opponents knowing this, Thompson was still able to get to 18.3 points per game with more than 70% of his shots coming in/around the paint.

But the Rockets won’t be extending Thompson for his scoring. A large chunk of the reason to extend Thompson is that he’s a Defensive Player of the Year level of defender. There’s no position he can’t defend, except for the biggest of centers. He’s equally good on- and off-ball. Thompson is an absolute stud defender. He’s also a good rebounder and improving playmaker.

When you put all of that together, Thompson is going to get paid. A five-year, $185 million contract makes sense for Thompson and the Rockets. That would match the deal that Alperen Sengun got, which is fair given the importance of Thompson and Sengun to the franchise going forward."

Thompson is eligible for a full rookie scale extension, valued at $251 million over five years. Questions have circulated regarding whether Thompson is deserving of such a pay day, which would cripple the Rockets.

Yours truly suggested a number of $216 million over five years. The Rockets would gladly accept a deal with this $185 million number.