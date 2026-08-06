Would Kevin Durant Welcome a Reunion With Russell Westbrook?

After the Houston Rockets’ latest roster move, momentum continues to shift toward a reunion with free agent Russell Westbrook. Last season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games with the Sacramento Kings.

If Houston’s front office is interested in signing Westbrook, the franchise will need to shed approximately $2.4 million to stay below the luxury tax, and the nine-time All-Star will need to be willing to sign another $3.6 million veteran-minimum deal.

Due to the Rockets’ growing depth at the forward position, the 24-year-old Isaiah Crawford is an ideal target to cut or trade to free cap space. Crawford averaged 2.0 points over 14 games with the Rockets last season.

With the path to acquiring Westbrook relatively straightforward, another consideration for the Rockets is how Kevin Durant would react to reuniting with his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate. There were reported tensions between the two players after Durant left Oklahoma City to join the 73-win Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Mar 29, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) looks up during overtime at Amway Center. Westbrook is the first player to score the most points in triple-double in NBA historyOklahoma City Thunder defeats the Orlando Magic 114-106 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Durant’s Reaction

After Durant joined the Warriors, the 16-time All-Star went on to win two consecutive NBA championships and was named the NBA Finals MVP in both series. Westbrook would win the NBA’s 2017 MVP award and later become the league’s all-time triple-double leader.

Jumping to the summer of 2025, Westbrook was also a free agent coming off a veteran-minimum deal with the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Durant was preparing to start his first season with Houston.

In an interview with Kay Adams from October 2025, Durant expressed interest in teaming up with Westbrook on the Rockets.

"Russ is a legend. I think he deserves to be in the NBA right now. I think he deserves to walk out of the NBA on his own terms. Yeah, (a reunion) would be dope. But it's not my decision. Leaving that up to whoever makes those decisions for now."

“Russ is a legend… I think he deserves to be in the NBA right now… that would be dope.”



— KD on a potential reunion with Westbrook in Houston



(via @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/LfmOHxchoi — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 8, 2025

Unless personal feelings have changed within the past year, it is clear that any animosity on Durant’s side has subsided. Finishing as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, a reunion between the two players could raise Houston’s ceiling for next season.

With his energizing playmaking and willingness to demonstrate leadership in various roles, Westbrook should be considered a low-risk, high-reward option to solidify Houston’s point guard depth. Over the span of an 82-game season, especially with Fred VanVleet returning from injury, there is an unlikely chance the Rockets will remain at full strength.