Report: Houston Rockets are Looking to Trade for Kevin Durant
The night before the 2024 NBA Draft was hectic, as multiple trades went down. Not only was Mikal Bridges traded to the New York Knicks, but the Houston Rockets also made a deal with the Nets in a swap of draft capital.
Brooklyn received the Nets’ 2026 first-round pick for a 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick. The Rockets also acquired the right to swap a 2025 Houston/OKC first rounder for 2025 Suns first-round pick, while relinquishing the potential swap of the Nets' 2025 selection. Finally, Houston added the more favorable of Dallas and Phoenix first-round pick in 2029 and the right to swap Houston's first-round pick for less favorable Dallas first and Phoenix first rounder.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski followed up on the news around the trade of these picks with a deeper meaning to the transaction.
"The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change next season. But now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns whole again," Wojnarowski said on Twitter.
If the Suns were to trade Durant, getting some of their draft capital back that was sent out in the initial move to acquire him would be nice. This is exactly why Houston made this move, which puts the Rockets in a unique position to put together the type of package nobody else in the NBA can.
Buckle up, the Rockets are going big game hunting.
