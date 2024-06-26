BREAKING: Houston Rockets And Nets Agreed To Blockbuster Deal
The Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a deal that could set the franchise up to make a significant move this offseason. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn received the Nets’ 2026 first-round pick for a 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick. The Rockets also acquired the right to swap a 2025 Houston/OKC first-rounder for a 2025 Phoenix Suns first-round pick (relinquishing the rights to swap with Brooklyn next summer) as well as the more favorable of Dallas and Phoenix first-round pick in 2029 and the right to swap Houston's first-round pick for less favorable Dallas first and Phoenix first rounder.
By trading with the Nets, the Rockets have returned Brooklyn's original picks, which were used to land James Harden in January 2021.
The deal came following the Nets' trade of Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. Brooklyn landed Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Milwaukee Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder for Bridges.
Although the Rockets missed out on the chance to obtain Bridges, who they nearly traded for during the NBA trade deadline in February, Houston is in a position to land a greater talent.
Wojnarowski added that Houston "wants to trade for Kevin Durant." By adding more draft capital, the Rockets are in a significant position to land the future Hall-of-Famer. However, the Suns would like to keep Durant following a disappointing end to the 2023-24 season, when they were eliminated in four games by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With the first round of the NBA Draft set for Wednesday, the Rockets are in a superb position to acquire Paul George or Donovan Mitchell should the opportunity present itself. A source told Inside the Rockets that coach Ime Udoka is "fond" of Mitchell, while George has become a target for Houston.
