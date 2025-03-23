Rockets' Lottery Pick Could Be in Jeopardy Amid NBA Standings Shift
The Houston Rockets are focusing on their playoff seeding as well as gearing up for the postseason itself as the regular season winds down, but many are still looking ahead toward the 2025 NBA Draft as well. The Rockets, despite sitting as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 46-25 record, could also have a lottery pick in June.
Houston owns the Phoenix Suns' 2025 first-round pick due to swaps and protections with other teams. The Suns have struggled mightily for the greater part of the season and are 34-37 with 11 games to go before the Play-In Tournament.
On the outside looking in for the last few months, Phoenix is 6-4 in its last 10 games, having won three in a row. The Suns have now overtaken the Dallas Mavericks for the 10th seed, and when considering the Mavericks' injury issues, they likely aren't giving that final seed up.
Phoenix's recent wins have come off of stellar offensive performances from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who are averaging a combined 55.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 14.0 assists in the team's last three wins. The Suns are starting to catch some fire which poses a threat to the Rockets' lottery odds.
Phoenix's path to the playoffs would likely have to come from two wins in a row in the Play-In, which means Houston still has a great chance at a lottery pick. However, the Suns could prove to be a sneaky playoff team, which would mean the Rockets' pick is established from the end of the regular season.
It wouldn't be the end of the world by any stretch, as Houston is already one of the best teams in the NBA. However, we've seen Play-In teams catch lottery luck and move up tremendously in the draft, the most prominent example being the Atlanta Hawks grabbing the No. 1 overall pick last year.
Rockets fans should keep a close eye on the Suns as the regular season winds down. If Phoenix fails to get to the playoffs, Houston has an event to look forward to before June, aside from the start of the postseason. However, the Suns are starting to get hot which could be a threat within the conference.
