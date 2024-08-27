Three Houston Rockets With the Most Value
The Houston Rockets have been strategically rebuilding their roster, and several players have emerged as valuable assets, for trade or not. As stars emerge in Texas, here are the top three Rockets with the most value based on their performance from 2023-24, and their youth.
Jabari Smith Jr.
Smith Jr., the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has shown steady improvement in his second season. Smith averaged 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in the 2023-24 season. His defensive prowess and ability to stretch the floor with his shooting make him a valuable asset. Smith’s growth and potential to become a two-way star add to his trade value.
Jalen Green
Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, continues to be a key piece for the Rockets. Last season, Green averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. His scoring ability and athleticism make him an attractive option for teams looking to add a dynamic guard. While Green is still developing consistency, his potential and current production ensure he holds significant trade value.
Alperen Şengün
Şengün has been a standout player for the Rockets, showcasing his potential as a future star and emerging as their franchise player. Last season, the center averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, nearly making an All-Star team. His playmaking ability and versatility have drawn comparisons to Nikola Jokić, making him a highly coveted asset. Şengün’s ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor has solidified his position as the Rockets’ most valuable player.
