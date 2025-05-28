Inside The Rockets

Could the Houston Rockets Make a Move for Chicago Bulls Guard?

The Bulls are headed for yet another rebuild, and the Rockets could reach out about Ayo Dosunmu.

Jan 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) signs autographs after a game against the Denver Nuggets at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Going into next season, the Houston Rockets could be in the market for a solid defensive guard to add depth to the room.

Fred VanVleet's club option will more than likely be picked up in the summer, securing the Rockets' point guard position. Backup guard Aaron Holiday is set to test free agency, with the Rockets not likely to offer Holiday another deal. Last year's first-round selection, Reed Sheppard, will look to garner some minutes next season and crack the rotations a bit more in his second year.

This will still leave space open for a seasoned guard to join the fray, especially one with a play style similar to those already on the roster for Houston. Insert Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, who still has one year remaining on his three-year $21 million contract, which would only be a mere $7 million for the 25-year-old guard.

The Bulls are headed for a rebuild year once again next season, and as Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times noted, "No one on the roster, besides Matas Buzelis, is considered untouchable." Which would make the two-way guard available for the right package.

The 2021 draft pick will be coming off a season-ending shoulder injury. According to Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports, Dosunmu had a fracture in his shoulder that was over a year old when discovered on February 20th.

He is expected to make a full recovery in time for camps in fall, which is a positive sign for the young guard.

Dosunmu would be a candidate for Houston's sixth man upon arrival, given his ability to guard multiple positions at 6-foot-5, an ability that head coach Ime Udoka praises on his young Rockets team.

In his four years with the Bulls, Dosunmu has averaged a 49% field goal in a 28-minute average, and although his season was cut short, he still managed to log 46 games where he logged career highs with 12.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

These career highs could be signs that Dosunmu's prime could be ahead, and with the Rockets looking for the key pieces to take them over the top next season, perhaps a trade for a young guard like Ayo Dosunmu could be in play for the Houston Rockets.

