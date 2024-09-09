NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Land Superstar in Latest Proposal
Kawhi Leonard has long been one of the league's top players, dating back to his time with the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors and helped guide the Raps to a championship, alongside current Rockets guard Fred VanVleet.
The 6-foot-7 wing signed with the LA Clippers in 2019 and has seen highs and lows in LA, as a significant amount of his tenure has been marred by injury, causing him to miss the brunt of the Clips' last two postseason trips. Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Clips aren't as powerful, due to the departure of Paul George and their inability to replace him.
For this reason, it's been theorized that the Clips could look to deal Leonard, eyeing an eventual need to start over. In that case, it would be wise to deal the six-time All-Star while he still has significant value.
The latest trade proposal by USA Today's Wrightway Network has the Houston Rockets trading for the Clips' star. The framework is below:
Rockets get: Kawhi Leonard
Clippers get: Cam Whitmore, Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson
The logic is below:
"For the Rockets, acquiring Leonard could be a transformative move. Leonard’s championship pedigree and experience would provide a significant boost to a young Rockets squad looking to accelerate their development. His leadership and two-way play would complement Houston’s emerging talent and could help guide the team back to relevance in the Western Conference.
However, the cost of this trade—giving up VanVleet, Whitmore, and Thompson—is substantial. The Rockets would need to weigh the immediate benefits of acquiring Leonard against the long-term potential of their young prospects.
Bringing in Kawhi Leonard could accelerate their path to contention, though at the expense of some promising young talent."
First off, that's a pretty steep price to pay. Mainly Whitmore and Thompson, I suppose.
Also, I'm not sure Leonard is the guy to rid assets for, based on his injury history. As he gets older, he's only going to miss more time.
And he's been the face of load management for nearly a decade. How much does he add if he's not on the court? Furthermore, is Leonard alone enough to bring the Rockets back to contention?
I think we'd all agree on that answer.
I'd hold off on this deal, if I were the Rockets, even with their desire to add a proven franchise player.
