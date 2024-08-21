Rockets' Blue-Chip Prospect Cited as Expendable Trade Asset
Jabari Smith Jr. initially struggled in the NBA, prompting viable questions.
Did the Houston Rockets made a mistake? Did the Orlando Magic know something?
After all, he was the odds-on favorite to be drafted first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and they made a last minute decision to pivot to Paolo Banchero.
Smith closed out his rookie year on a tear and carried that momentum into the Summer League, where he was absolutely unstoppable, to the tune of 35.5 points per game. Year two saw Smith initially get benched during the closing moments of games, but he put together a good season all in all, averaging 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 45.4 percent from the field, and 36.3 percent from deep (on five attempts).
However, depending on who you ask, Smith might be the odd man out among Houston's youngsters. Case in point, Ibrahim Baig of Fansided's Space City Scoop.
"A further dive into his offense throughout the 2023-24 season reveals that he attempted his most shots from 25-29 feet (where he shoots 35.0%), even more than from less than 5 ft (where he shoots 65.4%).
Though he shoots at a decent percentage, shooting at that high a volume from that distance is not conducive for the Rockets' success. Especially when his finishing seems to be a more effective tool. The advantage that his ability to play the perimeter provides spacing wise is minimized by the fact that he shares it with Dillon Brooks, who is inconsistent and streaky from three.
As the Rockets are a middle of the pack three point shooting team, it is imperative for them to acquire better shooting if they hope to improve. Trading a stretch four and strong defender such as Jabari Smith Jr. is a realistic means by which they can do so.
Overall, re-routing Jabari Smith Jr. in a trade for more shooting would help the Rockets take the next step on the stairway to playoff contention. It would also create avenues for exciting players such as Tari Eason or Cam Whitmore to potentially become starters and fulfill their potential."
The basis of the writer's logic is that trading Smith would help address the Rockets' lack of shooting. And although they ranked 23rd in long-range shooting (35.2 percent), the Rockets have addressed that by adding shooters such as Reed Sheppard, who led the nation in long-range shooting, and AJ Griffin, who made nearly 40 percent of his long-range attempts as a rookie.
Furthermore, the Rockets don't need to trade Smith, a former top-three draft pick, to add shooting. In fact, just one year ago the front office added Aaron Holiday and Reggie Bullock on minimum deals, who were two of the team's best shooters (by percentage).
This isn't to say that Smith is untouchable, just that this idea isn't quite the best long-term move for the franchise.
