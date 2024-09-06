Rockets Land Marquee Player in Latest Trade Idea
The Houston Rockets want a surefire superstar. You definitely know that by now.
But not just anyone will fit the bill. Think about the players that have been thrown out.
Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Mikal Bridges, Paul George (prior to his signing with the Sixers), and Devin Booker.
For the most part, these players are all formidable defenders. And some of them are excellent defenders.
Which shouldn't be a surprise, considering what we know about Rockets coach Ime Udoka.
They are also all wing players.
Which is why the latest trade proposal by USA Today's Wright Way Network is illogical, as it has the Rockets trading for Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.
The full trade is below:
Rockets land: Trae Young
Hawks land: Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Dillon Brooks
The writer's reasoning is below:
"One of the most compelling reasons for the Rockets to pursue Trae Young is the potential dynamic duo he could form with their talented young center, Alperen Şengün.
Trae Young is one of the league’s most gifted playmakers, with an uncanny ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. His vision on the court, combined with his deep shooting range, would open up the floor for Şengün, allowing the Turkish big man to showcase his exceptional passing and low-post skills. Young’s ability to break down defenses and draw attention would also make it easier for Şengün to operate in the paint and find open shooters on the perimeter.
Alperen Şengün is often compared to Nikola Jokić for his versatile skill set, particularly his passing ability from the center position. With Young running the offense, Şengün would have the opportunity to thrive in a high-tempo, pick-and-roll-heavy system. The combination of Young’s perimeter threat and Şengün’s inside-out game could create one of the most formidable duos in the league, potentially mirroring the success of Murray and Jokić in Denver."
He continued.
"With a young core already in place, adding a proven star like Young could accelerate their timeline and make them a playoff contender in the Western Conference. Houston has been patient in rebuilding through the draft, but with the addition of Young, the Rockets would be poised to make a serious playoff push. Acquiring a player of Trae Young’s caliber could elevate Houston into the upper echelon of the league, giving them a legitimate chance to contend for championships in the coming years."
Unlike many of their previous proposals, the deal actually works out financially, However, Young doesn't quite fit the profile of what the Rockets have reportedly wanted: wings with two-way potential.
They also have been quite pleased with what they've gotten from Fred VanVleet, who is a much better defender than Young, although Young is the superior player.
It should also be noted that the Rockets may already have a clone of Trae Young in Reed Sheppard. At least according to Young.
Crazier things have happened but this one will surely not be happening.
