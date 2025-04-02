Cameras Caught Russell Westbrook Confronting a Fan After Brutal Nuggets Loss
Russell Westbrook had a very forgettable sequence at the end of double overtime on Tuesday night that went a long way in deciding the epic Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves game. The veteran missed an easy layup that would have given his team a three-point lead and then closed out the action by fouling Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a three-point attempt, allowing the deciding points to be scored from the foul line.
After the game Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic, who had a 61-point triple-double, stood up for Westbrook with classic "win and lose as a team" comments.
Westbrook perhaps was not immediately privy to such support as he could be seen confronting a fan while attempting to walk back to the locker room.
Whatever was said there caused Westbrook to do a 180 and get a few word in himself. Which is really not surprising considering how often the future Hall of Famer finds himself in conversations with the paying public.
Tough night all around.