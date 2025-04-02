SI

Cameras Caught Russell Westbrook Confronting a Fan After Brutal Nuggets Loss

Trip to locker room included a detour.

Kyle Koster

Russell Westbrook speaks to a fan after the Nuggets' loss.
Russell Westbrook speaks to a fan after the Nuggets' loss. / World Wide Wob on X
In this story:

Russell Westbrook had a very forgettable sequence at the end of double overtime on Tuesday night that went a long way in deciding the epic Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves game. The veteran missed an easy layup that would have given his team a three-point lead and then closed out the action by fouling Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a three-point attempt, allowing the deciding points to be scored from the foul line.

After the game Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic, who had a 61-point triple-double, stood up for Westbrook with classic "win and lose as a team" comments.

Westbrook perhaps was not immediately privy to such support as he could be seen confronting a fan while attempting to walk back to the locker room.

Whatever was said there caused Westbrook to do a 180 and get a few word in himself. Which is really not surprising considering how often the future Hall of Famer finds himself in conversations with the paying public.

Tough night all around.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NBA