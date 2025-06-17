SI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Praises Alex Caruso's Leadership After Pivotal Game 5 Win

The Thunder are on the cusp of an NBA title, and the league MVP had plenty to say about the veteran Caruso.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised veteran Alex Caruso following a pivotal Game 5 win that has the Thunder on the cusp of a championship.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the cusp of an NBA title after beating the Indiana Pacers on Monday night to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

Thunder wing Jalen Williams scored 40 points, while league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 for Oklahoma City.

The unsung hero, though, may have been Alex Caruso. It was a rough shooting night for the veteran, who scored just two points on 1-of-8 shots. But he had four steals, including a pivotal one with 5:43 remaining as the Thunder were trying to put the game away. Caruso got a hand on a Andrew Nembhard pass and went diving to the floor, outhustling Pacers star Pascal Siakam to give the Thunder another possession.

Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about that play postgame, and gushed over Caruso's leadership.

"He's the only one on the team with a ring," Gilgeous-Alexander said, referencing Caruso's 2020 NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. "He knows what it takes. He's been there before. He's won 16 games in a playoff run, so he knows what it takes. When he speaks, everyone listens. And also, what he brings to the game, you have no choice but to listen. A guy like that, who leads by example, not only leading with his voice, but does everything to make the team better selflessly. You have no choice but to listen to a guy like that when he speaks."

It's been a total team effort for the Thunder, who have now rattled off two straight wins to go from down 2-1 to up 3-2. They're now one win away from a championship.

