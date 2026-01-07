SI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Revealed Thunder GM Gave Him a Very Special Trophy After NBA Title

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was award SI's 2025 Sportsperson of the Year award Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was award SI's 2025 Sportsperson of the Year award Tuesday night in Las Vegas. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a monster 2025 as he was named NBA MVP and then led Oklahoma City to its first NBA title in a thrilling seven-game series against the Pacers. He closed out the year by being named Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Sportsperson of the Year.

On Tuesday night, SGA accepted his award at a ceremony at the Wynn Las Vegas that featured speeches from other award winners including Michael Phelps (Muhammad Ali Legacy Award), women's basketball star Breanna Stewart (Innovator of the Year with Napheesa Collier) and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (Breakout Star of the Year).

SGA told a great story during his acceptance speech about his early days with the Thunder after he was traded to OKC by the Clippers. The team's GM, Sam Presti, knew it was going to take some time for the franchise to turn things around and he gave SGA a book that he hoped would inspire his young star to be patient during what would be some tough years.

"I'll never forget when I first arrived at OKC and you gave me the book The Tortoise and the Hair," SGA said of Presti's gift. "You explained to me the meaning behind it and I’d be lying if I said I hoped I didn’t need it at the time. And boy were the next few years very, very rough. I think we won 25 games one of the following seasons and that was a lot. Eventually, when we started to weather the storm, I revisited that story and I started to see how it relates to my own path and our own path. This past season, when we won the championship he gave me a statue of the tortoise, and that's a very Sam Presti way of saying 'I told you so.' I keep that beside my championship ring, my MVP trophy, and thank you for that."

SGA then thanked his young son and wife for everything they have done for him.

"This award is also for my beautiful son Harris, who taught me to be patient at the highest level and gave me the most fulfilling sense of purpose someone can ever imagine," he said. I also have to dedicate this to my beautiful wife, Hailey, my rock. I always say I never want to be between a rock and a hard place. As long as I'm with my rock, it'll never be a hard place."

