Shams Charania Appeared to Get Confirmation of Tyrese Maxey Injury News Live on Air
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out for the remainder of the season as he continues to rehab an injury to a finger tendon. Maxey, who has not played since March 3, was one of the few bright spots for the struggling organization before being sidelined.
In 52 games this year, Maxey set a career high with 26.3 points per contest, a slight increase over the 25.9 point-per-game breakout he had in 2024 while earning the NBA's Most Improved Player award.
Philadelphia is limping to the finish and currently has a 23-53 record, good for third-worst in the Eastern Conference.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news and did it while appearing on First Take thanks to Rich Paul confirming the news.
Charania has mastered the art of multitasking. And he and every insider have been encouraged to pick up those phones and start reporting even if they're supposed to be discussing something else. It's smart television and a look at how the sausage gets made. Even if the sausage is mostly just texting.