Shaq Performed CPR on Stuffed Animal Hawk After Atlanta's Slow NBA Play-In Start
The Atlanta Hawks got off to quite the uninspiring start to their NBA play-in game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
In fact, the first half was so bad for the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed that instead of bringing out a live hawk at halftime like they apparently originally planned, the NBA on TNT crew had Shaquille O'Neal perform CPR on a stuffed hawk in an attempt to breathe life into Atlanta’s lifeless performance.
Here's a look at the hilarious clip:
"You're only down 14!" joked host Ernie Johnson.
It doesn't matter, he's dead. The Hawk is dead," quipped Shaq.
The Hawks entered halftime at Orlando's Kia Center down 61-47 to the Magic, with star Trae Young scoring just nine points. The winner of Tuesday night's contest will take on the Celtics this coming Sunday in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs at Boston's TD Garden.