Shaq Performed CPR on Stuffed Animal Hawk After Atlanta's Slow NBA Play-In Start

The Hawks needed some life against Orlando on Tuesday night.

Mike Kadlick

Shaq giving CPR to a stuffed animal Hawk.
Shaq giving CPR to a stuffed animal Hawk. / Screenshot via NBA on TNT.
The Atlanta Hawks got off to quite the uninspiring start to their NBA play-in game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

In fact, the first half was so bad for the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed that instead of bringing out a live hawk at halftime like they apparently originally planned, the NBA on TNT crew had Shaquille O'Neal perform CPR on a stuffed hawk in an attempt to breathe life into Atlanta’s lifeless performance.

Here's a look at the hilarious clip:

"You're only down 14!" joked host Ernie Johnson.

It doesn't matter, he's dead. The Hawk is dead," quipped Shaq.

The Hawks entered halftime at Orlando's Kia Center down 61-47 to the Magic, with star Trae Young scoring just nine points. The winner of Tuesday night's contest will take on the Celtics this coming Sunday in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs at Boston's TD Garden.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

