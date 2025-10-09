‘SportsCenter’ Host Says LeBron James Should ‘Rub Some Hennessy’ on His Nerve Injury
Lakers star LeBron James may never truly live his "Second Decision" down.
James is set to miss the start of the NBA season due to sciatica on his right side; sciatica is pain that originates from an injury or irritation to one's sciatic nerve in the spine and can run down the back of the leg. He will reportedly be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.
In light of James's injury, ESPN SportsCenter host Matt Barrie had some jokes that referenced the Lakers star's highly publicized "Second Decision" stunt earlier this week. James, who made his first big "Decision" when he announced he was leaving the Cavaliers to join the Heat, teased a "Second Decision" announcement on his social media that turned out to be a new partnership with Hennessy.
A lot of fans didn't appreciate James's trickery, and neither did Barrie, apparently.
"Hey Christine, I have an idea. Maybe he could rub some Hennessy on it and everything will be fine," Barrie said with a straight face. "'Cause that would be the story. ... Rub some Hennessy on it!"
If anything, downing a few shots of Hennessy would probably be the better move.
The Lakers will open their regular season on Oct. 21 at home against the Warriors.