Spurs, Pacers Agree to Trade Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

Karl Rasmussen

The 2025 NBA Draft class and NBA commissioner Adam Silver stand on stage. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Less than an hour before the 2025 NBA draft was set to get underway, the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers got a bit of business over the line for what was the first trade of draft night.

The Spurs have agreed to deal the No. 38 pick in the 2025 draft to the Pacers in exchange for a future second-round selection and cash, according to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania.

With the deal, Indiana adda another early second-round pick to its arsenal. In all, the Pacers now have just two total picks in the draft, both of which come in the second round, Nos. 38 and 54. They traded their 2025 first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in order to re-acquire their own 2026 first-round pick.

As for the Spurs, they no longer have a second-round pick in this year's draft, though they'll be on the board twice in the first round with picks Nos. 2 and 14.

There figures to be plenty more action to follow the early trade between Indiana and San Antonio, as many teams will look to move around in the draft as the night gets going.

