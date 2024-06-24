Spurs Draft Profile: Despite ACL Tear, Could San Antonio Still Chance Nikola Topić?
The San Antonio Spurs can say without a doubt that they’re a destination franchise for non-US born players, even before the arrival of French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Players like Boris Diaw, Tiago Splitter, Patty Mills and Tony Parker all paved the way for that relationship to exist, and while coach Gregg Popovich argues that the standard of basketball sees no change between the United States and elsewhere, there is something to be said about the recent influx of foreign talent.
Players like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have taken the NBA by storm, which has made for exciting summer competition, but also an overall stronger pool of talent across all 30 teams. Wembanyama was the newest edition to that foreign pool, and will compete for France during the 2024 Olympics, but even beyond him, there remain players looking to crack the league as incoming prospects.
Serbian teenager Nikola Topić is one them. He’s a predicted lottery selection this year, but after tearing his ACL — an injury that was discovered at Italy’s NBA Draft Combine — it seems as if a team will have to really take a chance on his health should they elect to take him so high, the Spurs included.
Here’s what you need to know:
Basic Information
Name: Nikola Topić
Age: 18
Hometown: Novi Sad, Serbia and Montenegro
Prior: Crvena zvezda, Serbian KLS
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 203 lbs
Wingspan: 6'5"
What Would Topić Bring to San Antonio?
Topić isn’t quite an oversized guard, but he does have height to give him an advantage as far as court vision on offense goes. Topic is a strong passer, which has been on full display throughout his professional career to this point, so making him the lead ball handler would seemingly be a no-brainer for San Antonio as it looks to surround Wembanyama with playmakers.
Inside the arc, Topić has proven to be an efficient scorer, and his ability to get to the rim is one of his more obvious strengths. The majority of his points come inside the paint, as the 18-year-old is nimble near the rim and well-versed with the backboard when it comes to acrobatic finishes.
As a ball handler, Topić exudes confidence. He’s quick-minded and decisive when in control of the offense, so as he develops, that’s likely to continue to be the case. That being said, there are some pieces of his game that have yet to develop, leaving the Serbian guard with some improvement areas.
Something to Watch
It’s far too early to truly make any NBA comparisons with an 18-year-old guard from Serbia, but unless Topić’s 3-point shooting improves, many of them won’t be incredibly positive.
Yes, Topić has a strong passing ability and possesses what the Spurs need next to a player as impactful as Wembanyama, but with a 3-point percentage under 30 percent on the season, NBA defenses would have a field day with him by preventing him from driving.
That’s not to say he can’t adjust — or in a less ideal scenario, accept a role as a non-scoring playmaker — but finding a way to make Topić an all-around threat is certainly going to be a priority for any team that drafts him. The other thing to watch, too, is how healthy he’ll be once he returns.
Topić had to miss extended time last season with a knee injury before returning for just three games and leaving again with an injury to the same area. The second time around — the ACL tear he’s currently recovering from — was much more serious, and considering he’s still yet to turn 19, causes reason for concern for the Spurs, who would much rather select a player who’s health they can count on.
Overall, Topić has his strengths. And like every other prospect, he has his weaknesses, too. None of them make him unfit for being a lottery pick, but they do raise some concerns.
Ultimately, it’s up to the Spurs go decide if Topić is worth the chance.