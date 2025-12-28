SAN ANTONIO — Harrison Ingram wasn't a likely candidate for Santa Claus' nice list this year. He made sure of it rather quickly.

While Julian Champagnie, still dressed in Santa attire, faced the media to speak on the San Antonio Spurs' annual Elf Louise gift giveaway, Ingram patrolled Iris Ballroom at the J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa.

One of the children unwrapped his gift, assembled it and showed Ingram. Seeing the NERF gun, Ingram had an idea. Champagnie was going to hate it.

READ MORE: Spurs Back on National Stage for NBA Christmas

"Get him!" Ingram yelled outside the ballroom before the child shot Champagnie with a NERF bullet. A successful hit drew laugher from those watching.

"He's going to be fired tonight," Champagnie said bluntly.

Dec 22, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) and two-way forward Harrison Ingram (55) pose for a photo during the team's annual Elf Louise Special Deliveries. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

The pair of forwards, along with Champagnie's fiancé, Cassidy Velez, spearheaded the Spurs' annual tradition in place of Victor Wembanyama, who opted for his own community event, "Wemby's Wonderland," a week prior.

It marked a promotion for Champagnie, who served as Wembanyama's elf for two years.

"It's fun," Champagnie said. "It means a lot to me to come out here and make sure they have some joy around the holidays. Get to see some Spurs players."

READ MORE: Champagnie's Rise to Spurs Prominence Was Inevitable

Champagnie joined the Spurs in 2023 just before Wembanyama's arrival. His scoring prowess, which was evident almost immediately, coupled with his personality led the septuagenarian to nominate him for the elf role in his second season.

"You'd be great for something we do here," Popovich told Champagnie.

Since then, it's been Champagnie's gig. And he's loved it.

"It's kind of what basketball is for," Champagnie said. "There's no Spurs without the fans. Being able to get out here and give to the city ... it puts a smile on my face."

Dec 22, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) hands out a present to a child during the team's annual Elf Louise Special Deliveries. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Mitch Johnson had no part in picking Ingram to follow in Champagnie's footsteps — the criteria was lacking, Champagnie claims — but he was a strong proponent of the Spurs' continued community outreach around the holidays.

"That's very cool to see guys out in the community," Johnson said, "connecting with the city through sheer desire and intentional, personal motivation."

Champagnie made it a point to participate in the event on one of the few off days at home the Spurs were given in December. To him, it was an easy choice between connecting with his team's fans or watching movies on the couch at home.

READ MORE: On Pace for Best Season in 9 Years, Spurs Still 'Not Satisfied'

"This takes (priority) over a lot of things I would do on my off day, anyway," he said. "To come home and do something like this, this is what I prefer to do."

The forward won't get to keep his Santa getup, but he's determined to buy his own to wear on Christmas morning. Perhaps, then, he won't need to borrow one from the Spurs when he accepts the role next season.

"I like giving back," Champagnie said. "I like kids. I like being a positive impact ... so being able to come out here and have an impact, spread joy, it means a lot to me."

Fox Embracing New Home in San Antonio

De'Aaron Fox still smiles while driving home from Frost Bank Center with his wife, Recee. He isn't native to San Antonio, but she is.

The pair arrived back in San Antonio around 2:30 a.m. after facing the Washington Wizards on the road on Dec. 21. The route felt familiar to Recee.

"Wow," she told him. "I remember passing this on the way home from some games."

De’Aaron Fox just arrived for his holiday giveaway this afternoon. The kids waiting for him have him a belated birthday serenade.



They’re very excited for Fox’s Family Christmas. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/oShQZA73ry — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) December 22, 2025

Both Recee and De'Aaron have basketball in their blood. Recee played for Lady Bird Johnson High School in San Antonio before playing for UCLA, Texas Tech and Cal in college; De'Aaron went from Kentucky to Sacramento with the fifth pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Now back home, De'Aaron enjoys giving back to the community his wife grew up in.

"It definitely makes it a little more special," he said, "but I think nonetheless, just being able to do it is the blessing in itself."

READ MORE: How Does Devin Vassell Spend An Off Day? Giving Back.

Fox hosted a personal event for local children at the Spurs' practice facility just before Christmas. He and his wife played Lotería before the point guard announced each kid was to receive a pair of his shoes and an iPad.

It helped Fox flex his elementary Spanish muscles.

"I took Spanish in school," he joked. "At that point, I was just trying to pass."

Dec 22, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox (4) poses with a fan during his holiday give back event at Victory Capital Performance Center. | Still shot courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Since joining the Spurs, Fox has become a pivotal piece of a fast-paced offense led by Victor Wembanyama. In 22 games, he's averaged 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3.

As much as he loves playing basketball, he enjoys giving back. Monday was simply another chance to get closer to his wife's community and his adopted one.

"For these kids, just being able to see a smile on their face," Fox said, "They're having fun. It's 'happy holidays' for a reason. I love being able to do this and give back."

More from Spurs On SI: