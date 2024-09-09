San Antonio Spurs Future Draft Picks Tracker
Ever since the San Antonio Spurs learned that they would have the opportunity to select Victor Wembanyama with the first-overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, the franchise has been geared to building its future around him.
That, and having already started to stockpile picks, led to the first of what will probably numerous future drafts that will be confusing for fans. San Antonio came into the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 4-, 8-, 35- and 48-overall selections, and made deals with two of the picks.
First, the Spurs selected Stephon Castle, a versatile 6-6 guard out of UConn, as the No. 4-overall pick. However, they subsequently took Rob Dillingham out of Kentucky, at No. 8, and parlayed him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 2030 protected pick swap and a 2031 unprotected first-round draft pick.
San Antonio subsequently took Johnny Furphy of Kansas at No. 35 and traded him to the Indiana Pacers for 19-year-old point guard Juan Nunez (from Spain, but played last year in Germany), the No. 36 selection, and cash. At No. 48, the Spurs took forward Harrison Ingram out of North Carolina.
Here's how the future drafts stack up for the Spurs, with year, round, who had the pick originally, protections and the key player in the original deal. Note that this is subject to change ... a lot:
2025
1-Chicago Bulls, Top 10 protected (DeMar DeRozan trade)
1-Charlotte Hornets; Top 14 protected (Dejounte Murray trade)
1-Atlanta Hawks; No protections
1-Spurs own pick
2-Spurs own pick
2-Chicago Bulls; No protections (DeMar DeRozan trade)
2026
1-Atlanta Hawks; Swap rights (Dejounte Murray trade)
1- Spurs own pick
2- Spurs own pick
2-Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks or Philadelphia 76ers; least favorable
2-Indiana Pacers or Miami Heat; Pacers swap, less favorable (Doug McDermott trade)
2-New Orleans Pelicans or Portland Trail Blazers; less favorable; (Josh Richardson trade)
2- Utah Jazz; No protections
2027
1-Atlanta Hawks; No protections
1-Spurs own pick
2-Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indianapolis Pacers, or Miami Heat; least favorable (Juancho Hernangomez)
2- Spurs own pick
2028
1- Boston Celtics; own or swap for 2-30 (Derrick White trade)
1- Spurs own pick
2-New Orleans Pelicans; No protections (Josh Richardson trade)
2- Spurs own pick
2-Denver Nuggets; Protected 31-33
2-Minnesota Timberwolves; No protections
2029
1- Spurs own pick
2- Spurs own pick
2-Las Angeles Clippers; No protections
2-New Orleans Pelicans; No protections (Josh Richardson trade)
2030
1- Spurs own pick
1-Minnesota Timberwolves; swap possibility
1-Dallas Mavericks
2- Spurs own pick
2-Cleveland Cavaliers; No protections (Cedi Osman trade)
2031
1- Spurs own pick
1-Minnesota Timberwolves; No protections
1-Sacramento Kings; Swap rights (DeMar DeRozan trade)
2- Spurs own pick