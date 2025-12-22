'Tell Your Grandkids That': Wembanyama Won't Let You Best Him For Long

Wizards big man Tristan Vukcevic doesn't have grandchildren yet, but he now has a story for them and anyone else who will listen.

"Have I ever told you about the time I blocked Victor Wembanyama?"

It's a pretty funny story. Wembanyama made sure it would be.

Wembanyama was touted as perhaps the greatest prospect in the history of team sports. Vukcevic was a second-round pick in the same 2023 draft and has averaged a respectable 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.

The Spurs are making their case as a legitimate contender and the Wizards are sporting the worst record in the NBA.

The Spurs shellacked them 119-98, and Wemby played just 17 minutes as he continued to work his way back into the rotation after a calf strain that kept him out for a month. Vukcevic played just five minutes in that one, but a few days later when these teams met in DC he was the next man up.

The Wizards played the night before in another city, and their injury report was longer than a CVS receipt. None of that mattered as the home team kept things close early, even leading 28-26 after a quarter.

Vukcevic was on fire. He scored 16 points in his first 16 minutes, his one-legged faders swishing in a way that made Spurs legend and color commentator Sean Elliott invoke Dirk Nowitzki.

In the second quarter San Antonio put their foot down a bit. They extended the lead to 11, and that's when it happened.

Wembanyama grabbed a defensive board and threw it ahead of himself to start the break. He reached his top speed with only Vukcevic between him and the hoop. He dribbled for the last time as he crossed half-court, he picked it up outside the arc, he took three gigantic steps and launched himself rimward.

Dec 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Vukcevic bravely leapt with him. He extended his human arm toward Wembanyama's freakishly-long alien arm, and against all odds he swatted the layup attempt into the stands.

Not many people can say they've blocked Victor Wembanyama, who made it 101 games in a row with a block in this one.

That's like saying you roundhouse kicked Chuck Norris. It's like saying you beat Medusa in a staring contest. It's an incredible moment, and Vukcevic got to enjoy it for about 28 seconds of real time and three seconds of game time.

"Vukcevic just times that one perfectly, he's gonna tell his grandkids about that one," Elliott said with a laugh during the replay. Play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey chucked and added, without any disrespect, "Career highlight."

Dec 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) blocks the shot of San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As that was happening, Wembanyama established positioning down low against Vukcevic before the baseline out of bounds play. He spun away from him to take the inbound pass. Elliott was finishing his impression of Vukcevic telling this story 50 years from now.

"Did I tell you the time I blocked Victor Wembanyama?"

As he spoke those words, Wembanyama provided a hilarious end to the story replete with indirect characterization.

Wemby faced Vukcevic up and took one dribble to the right before a lightning-quick spin to the left. He split between Vukcevic and the help defender and powered up for a ferocious two-handed jam.

Wemby held onto the rim, for his own safety he could plausibly claim. He hung up there just long enough to thud against Vukcevic before releasing his grip.

"WEMBY GAVE IT RIGHT BACK TO VUKCEVIC!" Tobey yelled. "TELL YA GRANDKIDS THAT ONE!"

"He probably will," said a giggling Elliott.

Vukcevic blocked Wemby and got 30 seconds of real time before Wemby dunked on his head https://t.co/jjTKu3utP1 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 22, 2025

Everyone in the NBA wants a highlight against Wembanyama, who is already a dominant player and could be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play if he reaches his full potential. His career will be filled with moments and games that mean much more to him than this one. It already is.

Vukcevic's career could go any number of ways. No matter what else happens he'll be able to tell his grandkids about the time he bested Wembanyama, ever so briefly.

The future generations of the Vukcevic family will get a deeper understanding for the mindset that makes the Frenchman so special, beyond his gigantic body and his tremendous skill level.

Wembanyama knew that during this regular-season game on a cold December night, somebody made a play against him that he could tell his grandchildren about. 30 seconds later, Wemby made sure that the story they'd hear ended with how utterly dominant he was.

