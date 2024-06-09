'They All Want To Play With Victor': How True is NBA Analyst's Free Agency Assertion?
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is the hottest new thing in a league full of great talents, but is he alone enough to make San Antonio a hot spot location in the free agency market?
At least one analyst seems to think so. ESPN's Jonathan Givony talked directly about Wembanyama's draw for the Spurs and the willingness of other NBA talents to relocate to South Texas to play with the young superstar.
"Every free agent, all the veteran guards that are going to be in the market," Givony said on The Ringer's NBA Draft Show. "They all want to play with Victor."
While the willingness for players to come join a team because of a second-year player is not something you see every day in the NBA, it's hard to blame free agents for wanting to play alongside the Rookie of The Year instead of against him. Wembanyama's incredible height and wingspan play into his prowess on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court, which could give any team or player alike headaches even thinking about matchups.
Safe to say that players would have much better sleep before the games if they didn't have to worry about "The Alien" from France the night before.
What is especially telling about Givony's comments is the fact that the Spurs haven't signed a big-time free agent since LaMarcus Aldridge in 2015, who may be competing for the biggest name the Spurs have ever pulled from free agency — not counting Dominique Wilkins.
Regardless of the league's admiration for the personality and coaching talent of Gregg Popovich, San Antonio has never been a landing spot for big names. It may have to do with the fact the team simply didn't need to be for a large number of years, the market size, or even that the Spurs just prefer their home-grown and scouted talent.
Whatever the case, one thing for sure is that Victor Wembanyama is ready to change that.
It is no surprise that players in the league want to pair up with Wembanyama in San Antonio. He has the ability to make any guard look better with his sensational above-the-rim finishes and the attention that he draws from the defense. Any high-level playmaker would have a field day with an offensive threat like Wembanyama in the post, above the rim or even popping out to the 3-point line.
The opportunity for young guards to develop with Wembanyama would be incredible for both players' careers personally and in a team environment.
In his segment, Givony also commented on the Spurs' potential timeline with Wembanyama and where they look to go from this offseason. He detailed that from all the sources he has around the Spurs, it is clear that the team does not want to be a part of a long rebuild over the next few years.
In other words, there is an urgency in San Antonio to become competitive early in the career of their young star, very similar to how the team operated when Tim Duncan was drafted in 1997.
It would not be surprising if this is the year the Spurs decide to make the jump in free agency to get Wembanyama some help. Considering the impact that the 20-year-old made on his team last season, bringing in a veteran guard, or really any big-name free agent, would send a Spurs team that dwelled around the bottom of the league last year right into Western Conference contention.
The Spurs do not have to compete for championships right away, but they have-the-ability to be competitive and if you know anything about Wembanyama or Popovich, if they have a chance to compete they are going to.
It makes sense for the Spurs financially as well to make a move on a big-name this offseason. If the Spurs decide to move on from unfavorable contracts such as Devonte' Graham, who only makes around two million dollars guaranteed next year, they could find themselves with over $30 million to play with in free agency.
That type of money leaves the Spurs with a plethora of options heading into the offseason. The key for the Spurs is to be patient and find a player that meets not only their needs but also the timeline the team is on.
Everything is coming together just right for the Spurs to go into free agency and come out with a big name. Having a 20-year-old, lob-finishing, shot-blocking, 7-foot-4 phenom fresh off a Rookie of The Year award is a negotiating tool that most GMs would love to have in their pocket.
Brian Wright and the Spurs are equipped with the right tools to make a splash.
Now, it's up to them to pull the trigger.