Longtime Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Receives Standing Ovation at G League Game

Gregg Popovich led the Spurs for 29 seasons, but stepped down from his coaching position last May after he had suffered a stroke earlier in the season.

Since making the tough decision last year, Popovich quickly took over as San Antonio’s team president of basketball operations. In his new role, he oversees the entire organization and not just the NBA team.

Popovich took a trip to Austin to support the Spurs’ G League team on Friday night and made a grand entrance on the court. He was met with a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked across the court with a cane and assistance from two people. This was a rare appearance for the legendary coach as he’s only been seen a few times since stepping down as the Spurs head coach.

Coach Pop got an ovation at the Austin Spurs G-League game ❤️🥹



He ultimately stopped coaching basketball because of his health issues, but that hasn’t halted him from attending events here and there. Maybe we’ll start to see more of Popovich, especially if the Spurs continue to dominate in the leauge. San Antonio currently sits second in the Western Conference with a 31–14 record led by Victor Wembanyama.

Popovich ended his Hall of Fame worthy career as the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,422 regular season wins. He also won five NBA titles with the Spurs, which makes him just one of five coaches in NBA history to win at least five championships. He ranks third all-time on the playoff winning list.

