12-Year NBA Veteran's Advice to Jeremy Sochan Playing with Victor Wembanyama
Jeremy Sochan has played a smorgasbord of roles for the San Antonio Spurs since arriving via the 2022 NBA Draft. His latest may be the most convoluted.
“His role for the Spurs has diminished lately," former NBA center Marcin Gortat said, speaking on Sochan. "He plays some minutes at the five; he comes off the bench. Sometimes he’s more of a forward. On the other night(s, he) plays a lot in the pick and roll."
The Polish forward may see that as a positive of his game — it makes him versatile. Gortat doesn't share the same sentiment.
"There are no set plays for him," he said, "because he’s not a ‘go-to guy’ for the Spurs ... his role is still not set."
Gortat Offers Sochan Advice
Two seasons ago, Sochan became a makeshift point guard for the Spurs. As part of Gregg Popovich's final season on the sidelines for the franchise, he tasked Sochan with bringing the ball up court.
It didn't go as well as either side would have liked.
"You don't see a lot of people go from power forward to point guard," Sochan said at the time. "There's been some moments where it's like 'F*** this s***' ... I'm going to be honest."
After the point-Sochan experiment failed, the forward reverted to a prominent defender and occasional lob threat for Victor Wembanyama. Prior to a broken thumb he suffered seven games into the season, it seemed to be working.
Still, there is more to be unlocked with his game.
"He still has to develop his shot," Gortat said, "which is not good enough. He needs to work on his shooting both around the rim and from outside."
Perhaps Gortat, a fellow Pole, is handing out advice he wishes he'd been told. Over the course of 12 seasons spent with four different franchises, the center averaged more than 13 points only once. His experience comes with merit, however, with Sochan only three years into his NBA career.
As the Spurs continue to add pieces around Wembanyama, Sochan will better settle into his role. He's already spent time working on his 3-point shot and vows to enter next season a better player.
Gortat might be happy then.
“There’s a lot of different things that go into it,” Sochan said during a fan event in June. “It’s just finding what’s best for me.”